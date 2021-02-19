SUTTON — Sutton Head Coach Jon Ladehoff spoke highly of his team after the Mustangs defended their home court against Superior in dominating fashion, beating the Wildcats 70-37 on Friday.
“I thought we had decent defensive intensity early and I thought the kids were doing a good job of communicating and talking on defense,” Ladehoff said. “That was one of the things we had talked about, so I thought the kids did a good job of that, starting the game out with that.
And that defensive intensity was exactly what the Mustangs used to get ahead 17-6 after a quarter, forcing a bad shooting half for the Wildcats, who finished the first half 3-for-20 from the field. On the other side of the ball, Sutton senior Quenton Jones was unstoppable in the first quarter, going 4-for-5 from the field, including three straight 3-pointers.
A strong second quarter showing from the charity stripe for the Mustangs put them ahead big at halftime, getting 10 attempts, capped by senior Cade Wiseman who went 6-for-8 from the stripe. At half, the Mustangs led the Wildcats, 28-12.
The second half also saw a dominating performance by the Mustangs, which included a run of 15-3 spanning both quarters, which featured a pair of free throws as the third quarter buzzer rung.
“We knew that in basketball, it is a game of runs,” Ladehoff said. “The kids did a good job of answering (Superior). We had some kids step up and knock down some big mid-range jump shots, hit some 3s, but we also got the ball inside and were able to finish in and around the basket, so that was good to see.”
After the dust had settled, the Mustangs tallied eight 3-pointers, all from the hands of Wiseman and Jones.
“They have been leaders all year and big contributors the last few years,” Ladehoff said. “Last regular season game, so I know there is always a bit of added emphasis and just that they wanted it. They have always been stepping up for us, and they are good shooters. When they catch it with their feet set, we know that is a good shot for our team.”
Jones and Wiseman led the Mustangs with 22 and 16 points, respectively, as well as a 15-point performance from fellow senior, Tyler Baldwin.
For the Wildcats, only one player went into double-digits with junior Dane Miller scoring 19 points.
“These kids have done a good job at taking it one game at a time. So now it is the postseason. It’s a fun time of the year in basketball, so the kids are looking forward to it and we will see what happens.
“We face Superior again, next Tuesday night here, so it is going to be a very familiar foe.”
SUP.................6 6 17 8 — 37
SUT............15 13 23 19 — 70
Superior (37)
Miller 19, Meyer 5, Blackstone 5, Heusinkvelt 4, Whitmore 4.
Sutton (70)
Jones 22, Wiseman 16, Baldwin 15, Haight 8, Anderson 4, Herndon 3, Perrien 2.
