With so few other rodeos taking place across the United States this year and top contestants in need of competition, the Oregon Trail Rodeo Committee chairman is promoting what he says could be the best edition of the event ever this weekend.
The Oregon Trail Rodeo runs Friday through Sunday with start times of 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Scott Hinrichs, chairman of the Oregon Trail Rodeo Committee, said more than 300 rodeos have been canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“It’ll probably be the best rodeo we’ve ever had as far as contestants,” he said. “There’s some huge names coming. Especially in the barrel racing. I think five of the top 10 gals right now are coming.”
He said Tuf Cooper of Decatur, Texas, who is among leaders in the tie-down roping and steer roping categories and leads the all-around PRCA standings, signed up to compete in the Oregon Trail Rodeo.
“We’ve got some of the best cowboys coming and the best stock,” Hinrichs said.
Numerous safety precautions are in place to protect audience members and participants.
The South Heartland District Health Department approved the rodeo’s event safety plan.
“Jolene (Laux, fairgrounds manager) and staff have been working diligently on getting the grandstands marked off for social distancing,” Hinrichs said.
Seating capacity in the reserved area is 50%, and 75% in the rest of the grandstands.
The fairgrounds website, www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com, states masks are “highly recommended” but not required to attend the event. Social distancing also is encouraged.
“We want everybody to feel comfortable and come, but if they are not feeling well to stay home,” Hinrichs said.
During Saturday’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night, which raises money for the Morrison Cancer Center, buckets will be placed around the grandstands for donations instead of passed through the crowd, as was the case in past years.
Rodeo organizers encourage purchasing tickets through the fairgrounds website to further cut down on congestion outside of the arena.
The fairgrounds website also is the preferred way to sign up children to participate in the mutton busting competition each night.
Participation is limited to 30 contestants each night and open to children who weigh 60 pounds or less.
During a summer when so many activities have been canceled, Hinrichs said, the feedback he received was strongly in favor of holding the rodeo if it could be done safely.
“The people I’ve talked to are excited about it and ready to do something,” he said.
Sponsorship and support for the rodeo have been strong leading up to the event.
“We’ve done probably the best we’ve ever done as far as the community getting behind us,” Hinrichs said. “When we talked to them they were wanting to do something and have something.”
