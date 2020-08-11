One of the more prolific seasons in Adams Central football history was possible largely because of an extremely talented senior class.
Last season, the Patriots went 11-0 and averaged 41 points per game heading into the Class C-1 semifinals. And while AC fell one win shy of the championship game, the season was one for the school record books.
The Patriots went into the season knowing it would have a high-octane offense because of those seniors' abilities on the field, but they were pleasantly surprised with how well the defense played. Adams Central tallied six shut outs last year, including two in the playoffs.
And while many of the standouts on offense graduated after last season — only three starters coming back on that side of the ball — AC will return six starters from that solid defensive unit.
"Last year, we went into the season thinking we had a pretty good offense — and we did — and we weren't sure what our defense would hold for us. But they exceeded expectations. We do return a good nucleus of individuals who were very successful for us on the defensive side of the ball. I do think that will be an area of strength," said AC head coach Shawn Mulligan. "It seems the guys we have who are replacing the ones that left us last year have a pretty high quality level, also. I would say going into the season our defense should be a strength for us and should be a strength all season long as our offense kind of figures out its identity and what it wants to do on that side of the ball."
The Patriots bring back a strong linebacking front, with Cam Foster, Slade Smith and Oaklyn Smith leading the way as returning starters.
Slade, a 5-foot, 10-inch, 185-pound senior, led the team with 121 tackles, adding four sacks and an interception.
Oaklyn (5-10, 185) tallied the second-most tackles among returners (84), and Foster was fifth on the team with 57 tackles. Foster and Oaklyn both were second on the team with three interceptions.
Sam Hemberger, a 6-0, 200-pound defensive end, is back for his senior season after racking up 62 tackles and a team-high 5 1/2 sacks. Fellow seniors Tyler Slechta and Hunter Collins return to the starting lineup as they'll patrol the secondary.
Many of those same defenders are going to have to step into larger roles on offense, too. Adams Central graduated a multiple state-record-holding passer, a three-time 1,000-yard running back, and four of its top five receivers.
"(Last year's senior class) was a definitely a special group for two points: One was they were definitely athletically gifted; God definitely put his hand on top of them, but also how much they enjoyed playing the game and had a businesslike approach and how well they led our team and played together," Mulligan said. "In my years of coaching, the teams that are typically really good are the teams that really enjoy playing with each other and by each other. And that was definitely a group that enjoyed each other's camaraderie throughout the week and on Friday nights. I think that definitely showed."
One of the most consistent faces in Adams Central's starting lineup over the last four years has been that of quarterback Evan Johnson. The signal caller holds the career state record for yards and completions. For his career, Johnson was 540-for-966 for 7,632 yards and 76 touchdowns.
A team does not just replace a state record holder, but Foster is more than ready to accept the challenge of leading the Patriot offense from the QB position.
"He's ready for his shot. He spent three years behind Evan, and he's definitely confident in his ability to run our team and lead our team offensively and on the defensive side as well," Mulligan said. "I think the biggest adjustment, more than anything else, is me just having been with Evan for four years and calling plays — from a personal standpoint we were like two in one and saw a lot of the same things. I'm trying to develop that with Cam on the offensive side of the ball."
Mulligan said the offense will more than likely focus on the run game more than it did in previous seasons, despite already being balanced for how well the Patriots threw the ball.
Macrae Huyser is AC's leading returning rusher, having 62 times for 452 yards (an average of 7.2 yards per carry). He along with Oaklyn Smith will try to fill the production lost from the graduation of Gabe Conant.
Leading the way for those ball carriers will be Hemberger and Drew Vonderfecht (6-3, 200), both being senior returning starters on the offensive line. Add in a 6-4, 255-pound Dawson Calhoun as well as Dylan Pfeifer (6-2, 215), Blaine Pleak (5-10, 200), Cody Gerloff (6-0, 250), Tyler Pavelka (5-10, 270), and Leighton Weber (6-1, 185) and the Patriots have a lot to work with in the trenches.
"Our strength is in our offensive line and our running backs. We have three guys we think can run the ball extremely well and we have good size and good strength up front, even though we lost a decent number of good offensive linemen," the AC coach said. "We'll be balanced again; we know how to throw the ball and what we want to accomplish and our skillset with our individuals. We'll kind of attack it like we did last year, take it week by week and see what the defense wants to try to take away from us and go from there."
Slechta is the team's leading returner at receiver. He was third on the team with 414 yards on 36 receptions and caught five touchdowns.
With players and coaches adjusting their offseasons to better follow the social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mulligan said the Patriots put an emphasis on the work they did in the weight room.
The AC coach said his squad had 86 percent attendance for the summer — a number higher than normal — and had 32-33 kids with 100 percent attendance.
Mulligan attributed a lot of the weight room success to strength and conditioning coach Evan Feezell.
With all of the uncertainty surrounding every day life during these times, Mulligan told his players going into the season to live in the present.
"Try to enjoy every moment you have, because at any given moment you could lose two weeks, or a good part of your season or all of your season," he said. "It's just a very fragile environment we're in right now. We're just focused on today and getting better today. Hopefully we can come back tomorrow and do the same thing.
"God has plans for all of us, and we don't know what it is, so you just try to enjoy the moment and spend as much time as we can to get as good as we can. Hopefully, we can get a full season in."
August
28, vs. Holdrege
September
4, at Wahoo; 11, vs. Minden; 18, at Cozad; 25, vs. Wood River-Shelton
October
2, at Central City; 9, at Kearney Catholic; 16, vs. St. Paul; 23, at Fillmore Central
