Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low -2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low -2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.