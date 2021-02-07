Harvard, Nebraska, resident Ted Edward Searle, 82, died Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, February 11, at First United Methodist Church in Harvard with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. Burial will be at the Harvard cemetery.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.