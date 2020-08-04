CHESTER — Youth making a positive difference in the community is what the Junior Bulldogs are all about.
The group is made up of about 17 teenagers living in the Chester area, acting as a youth extension of the Chester Community Club.
Created in the midst of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, the Junior Bulldogs started out wanting to fix up the basketball court in town. One of the group’s initial members was 19-year-old Dakota Cherney of Chester, who had been a member of the Chester Community Club for a couple years.
After schools were closed in March, Cherney said, the youth in town started spending more and more time at the basketball court.
Once the Hebron City Council decided to shut down parks in the town, some youths drove 12 miles down the road to go to Chester, which had elected to keep its park open. Cherney said kids from Hebron came down to use the football field or basketball court.
“They were hanging out and started talking about how crappy the basketball court was,” he said. “I said to them, ‘If you are looking to improve the basketball court, write a letter to the Chester Community Club.’ It’s cool for me to see younger teens wanting to step up and help the community, as well.”
As a member of the community club, Cherney said, he could have brought the request to the group, but he felt it would have a larger impact if the rest of the youth asked. Cherney helped find the exact cost of supplies and included that in the proposal.
The group asked for paint and a new net for the basketball hoops.
The costs were less than $200, but Cherney said the teens were excited to have the community club fund the project. They painted new lines to refresh the court.
“I have lived in Chester my entire life, and I don’t think that court’s ever been updated,” he said. “It felt pretty cool to see that basketball court have a new life.”
Adam Tipton, president of the Chester Community Club, said the group was happy to fund the project. He said the Junior Bulldogs also planned to help with Chesterfest this year, until the event was canceled for 2020.
“This is in the beginning stages, but it’s pretty neat to see kids get involved,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll be able to get them to help out with other projects we do.”
With the Chesterfest celebration canceled, the Junior Bulldogs decided they wanted to work on another event for the community and settled on hosting a drive-in movie night on July 18.
Tipton said about 150 people came out for the event and the youth raised around $1,400. The Chester Community Club helped with startup funds for the event, but the teens took on the responsibilities.
“They cooked the food. They served the food,” Tipton said. “They did 100 percent of it.”
Cherney arranged the movie licensing for the film. The rest of the youths decorated the area for the event and set up concessions.
“It was a really fun night,” he said. “It was a lot of work, too. I thought it was quite an accomplishment.”
He said the Junior Bulldogs plan to use the funds generated from the movie night to go toward another event in the fall. Possibilities include another movie night, a drive-in concert or a basketball tournament. The group plans to keep in touch through video conferencing meetings through the year as Cherney heads back to college for his sophomore year.
Tipton said involving youth in community service projects encourages civic pride.
“If you can create a sense of ownership at that age, I think they’re a lot more likely to come back,” he said. “We’re hoping if we can continue to do this, it will create a good culture for them to come back into town.”
Tipton himself moved back to Chester a few years ago and became active in the community club as a way to help the town. The goal of the community club in the last five years has been to change the mood in the community.
“This is icing on the cake when you can get young people to be involved,” he said. “I think that shows the culture we’ve bred in the town.”
Cherney said he appreciates his heritage in a small town and became involved with the community club two years ago as a way to give back. He said it has been encouraging to see other youth also step up to get involved.
“A lot of times, teens get a bad rap,” he said. “It’s cool to show our community that not only are we capable of doing this but are willing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.