The five-county Public Health Solutions Health District has moved into the red zone on its risk dial related to further spread of COVID-19 and has reported the first death of a Thayer County resident related to the disease.
The increase in the risk dial reading, which was noted when the district health department updated its COVID-19 data dashboard on Friday, came amid rising case numbers in all five counties.
The red zone indicates severe risk related to community spread on the risk dial, which also has green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk) and orange (elevated risk) zones. The dial readings are based on several criteria related to case numbers and health care system capacity.
The Public Health Solutions district recorded three new deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, during the week that ended Friday, including the first of a Thayer County resident.
The PHS health department serves Fillmore, Thayer, Jefferson, Saline and Gage counties. It updates its data dashboard once per week, on Fridays.
To date, one death has been recorded in Thayer County and three in Fillmore County, along with two in Saline County and six in Gage County, for a total of 12.
Deaths aren’t announced as being attributable to COVID-19 until official death certificates noting the cause have been received. At this time, the department is awaiting receipt of six additional death certificates that potentially may affect the fatality count.
For the week ending Friday, the PHS district recorded a total of 510 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 — up from 284 for the prior week and 213 for the week before that.
This week’s new cases included 54 in Fillmore County — up from 45 for the week that ended Nov. 6 and 23 for the week before that —and 40 in Thayer County, which was up from 14 and 13, respectively, in the two preceding weeks.
To date since March, Fillmore County has recorded 209 positive cases of COVID-19, and Thayer County has recorded 122.
Thayer County had the lowest test positivity rate among the five counties for the week, but that rate was 28.57%. Fillmore County had the highest positivity rate, 46.15%.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of the number of tests administered during the week that come back with positive results, so the amount of testing that is occurring in the district is a key factor. That understood, positivity rates exceeding 15% indicate widespread community transmission of the virus.
In a news release Friday, PHS announced that a total of 44 district residents were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19-like illnesses this week.
Health department officials said their staff is straining under the increased workload associated with the rise in case numbers, and that the result is slower turnaround in the investigation of individual cases.
Lack of cooperation with investigations also is taking a toll.
“The ability to provide timely and effective contact tracing has decreased over the past week with the significant increase in positive cases that require follow-up,” the department said. “In addition, just under 25% of individuals contacted either refused the interview or did not return calls/messages to the contact tracers.”
As of Friday, all four Nebraska public health districts covering portions of Tribland — Public Health Solutions; South Heartland (Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties); Central (Hall, Hamilton and Merrick); and Two Rivers (Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Buffalo, Phelps, Dawson and Gosper) now are in the red zone on their respective risk dials.
For more Public Health Solutions district statistics, visit www.phsneb.org.
