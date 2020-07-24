A total of 18 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were confirmed among Thayer County residents July 9-22, the Public Health Solutions District Health Department announced on Thursday.
Four new cases of the viral infection were confirmed in neighboring Fillmore County during that time period.
Fillmore, Thayer, Jefferson, Saline and Gage counties are part of the PHS district.
According to the newly launched Public Health Solutions COVID-19 Data Dashboard, a cumulative total of 22 cases of the infection had been confirmed as of Thursday in Thayer County since area counties began seeing identified cases in March. Fillmore County also had recorded a cumulative total of 22 cases as of Thursday.
A so-called “cluster outbreak” in Thayer County was identified the week of July 13. All individuals associated with that cluster were recommended to self-isolate or self-quarantine.
As of Friday, new positive cases associated with that cluster were trending downward, the health department said.
Meanwhile, the district’s “risk dial” for COVID-19 spread stands in the mid-moderate range, with dial ranges including “low,” “moderate,” “elevated” and “severe.”
“The risk dial placement is determined by a team at PHS,” said Kim Showalter, district health director. “Our team looks at positivity rates, current case counts and trends, hospital capacity, availability of testing within the district, and any current cluster outbreaks or concerns in our counties.”
The Data Dashboard and risk dial are posted to the health department website, www.phsneb.org, and will be updated weekly on Friday mornings.
On July 14, PHS announced that six Thayer County residents and one Jefferson County resident who recently had tested positive for COVID-19 had attended a golf tournament in Clay Center on July 3, and that more positive cases in connection with that event were expected.
Clay County, which is in the South Heartland Health District, recorded 16 new cases of the infection confirmed between July 13 and Friday, the South Heartland health department reported through the Data Dashboard on its website.
In the Two Rivers Public Health District, which includes seven counties to the west of the Hastings area, 13 new cases were recorded on Thursday alone, including nine in Buffalo County and four in Dawson County. That district’s risk dial reading stands on the line between “moderate” and “elevated.”
In the Central Health District, which encompasses Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, a total of 34 new positive cases were recorded for the week that ended Thursday. The risk dial there stands in the mid-moderate range.
Across Nebraska, 356 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported. Another five deaths from COVID-19 were recorded Thursday. So far, 316 Nebraskan have died from the virus.
Nebraska’s hospitals also showed signs of being affected by the rising case numbers. The tracker showed 34% of the state’s hospital intensive care unit beds available Friday, a drop of four percentage points since Monday. Available ICU beds also dropped to 35% from Monday’s 42%. The state’s availability of ventilators remained steady at 80%.
