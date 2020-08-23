The 29th Oregon Trail Rodeo hardly could have gone better.
That’s how Scott Hinrichs, chairman of the Oregon Trail Rodeo, described the event after the final night on Sunday.
“I think it’s probably the best rodeo we’ve ever had,” he said. “I had several people tell me that.”
That was especially true with sponsorships, Hinrichs said.
“Our sponsorship dollars were the best we’ve had in a long, long time,” he said.
Members of the Adams County Agricultural Society Board of Directors were determined throughout the summer to hold the rodeo, if they could do it safely during a pandemic.
They just needed the sponsors to show up — and show up they did.
“I appreciate the sponsors that stepped up and the community coming out and making this thing work,” Hinrichs said. “We’re really appreciative of that, and people following the signs and doing their best to social distance and all that.”
At a time when people in south central Nebraska were hungry for entertainment, all three nights of the rodeo saw record, or near record, crowds. That’s even with a seating capacity of 50% in the reserved area and 75% in the rest of the grandstands, adhering to directed health measures.
Hinrichs said Saturday’s crowd was about 150 spectators from the DHM capacity, according to the plan for the rodeo approved by the South Heartland District Health Department.
He said Friday was the biggest Friday ever, Saturday’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night was the biggest night ever, and Sunday’s crowd was on par with other really good Sunday shows.
“We had really good crowds all three nights,” he said.
Among the highlights of the weekend was a record-setting saddle bronc ride on Saturday by Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Iowa. He earned $1,303.
Announcer Travis Schauda said Sundell’s 90.5 point-ride on bronco Onion Ring was the first-ever saddle bronc ride to score more than 90 points at the Oregon Trail Rodeo.
Sundell, who was the 2018 world champion and recently returned to rodeo after suffering a lacerated liver while competing a year ago, knew he’d turned in a quality performance.
He leapt off the back of Onion Ring as soon as he reached eight seconds and tossed his hat into the air in triumph.
“It was awesome,” Hinrichs said. “The crowd went wild.”
Hinrichs also was impressed by the barrel racing competition. Jessica Routier of Buffalo, South Dakota, who is ranked No. 7 in the world, tied with Tamara Reinhardt of Canadian, Texas, for the victory at 16.47 seconds, earning $971 each.
“There was a lot of big-name barrel racers,” Hinrichs said. “There was a lot of big names in everything.”
He said the whole weekend really came together, despite concerns over the past several months with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, that led the Ag Society to postpone Adams County FairFest activities earlier in the summer.
“We were a little fearful about how we were going to do it, but the community wanted it — we asked,” he said. “It came off without any hitches.”
Nebraska competitors excel
Two Cornhusker cowboys were among the nine champions crowned at this weekend’s rodeo.
Bareback rider Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman won his event, as did steer wrestler Dru Melvin of Hebron.
Shadbolt was 86 points on Korkow Rodeos’ Black Velvet to win the title, two points more than the No. 2 finisher, Paden Hurst.
The horse didn’t make it easy for the cowboy.
“He really moves ahead, and that’s tough in the bareback riding,” Shadbolt said. “He’s making a circle, and when they jump away from you in the bareback riding, that’s when they pull on your arm. (The ride) was just a fight. I kept my feet in front and kept moving. Honestly, he’s a lot more bucking horse than I anticipated.”
In addition to Hastings, Shadbolt also won the Burley, Idaho, rodeo this weekend, and the two wins are a blessing.
“That’s been a really big break for me,” he said. “It’s been tough going.”
Because of COVID-19, more than 350 PRCA rodeos have been canceled, meaning that more cowboys compete at fewer rodeos and making for tougher competition, Shadbolt said.
“I’ve been 85 (points) more times this year than I’ve ever been, and I’ve won less this year than I’ve ever won.”
He’s ranked 21st in the world standings, less than $8,000 and seven spots from qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
The rodeo season ends Sept. 30, and Shadbolt has a full schedule for next month.
“If a guy can push hard, go to them, and get the right horses (to ride), there’s still a chance (to qualify for the Wrangler NFR). At least, I’m out there, winning money and competing with the best in the world.”
Shadbolt and his wife, Katie, have a 7-month-old son, George James. Shadbolt has a chemistry degree from Doane University in Crete.
Meanwhile, the third time’s a charm for Dru Melvin.
The Hebron steer wrestler is the 2020 Oregon Trail Rodeo steer wrestling champion, with a score of 4.2 seconds on his run, after winning the Hastings rodeo twice in the early 2000s.
“I knew a little about my steer,” he said. “I got a good start, and my hazer, Weston (Winkers) picked that steer up. The horse worked great, the steer worked out, and it was a good (4.2 second) time.”
Melvin, who is 37, grew up in Tryon and rodeoed full time until a year ago. He had a successful career, qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo twice and having earned over $500,000 in his PRCA career.
In September 2019, he took on a full-time job with a farm cooperative. He now rodeos on the weekends, staying mostly in the Prairie Circuit, the rodeos in Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.
The transition from full-time rodeo to part time has been good for the husband and father of four.
“My wife (Brittany) enjoys it, and I’ve enjoyed it with the kids,” he said.
Their oldest child, Jaxson, a son, is 6; twins Chase and Rainey are 4, and their youngest is Natalie, age 2.
One for the record books
An arena record was set on Friday night at the rodeo.
The 2018 world champion saddle bronc rider Wade Sundell scored 90.5 points on Korkow Rodeos’ horse Onion Ring to win his event and move the mark in the record book.
It was the second time that the duo had met up. In 2012, at the Gooding, Idaho rodeo, Sundell rode the colt, but the colt slipped and fell, giving him a score that didn’t earn a check.
“It’s been eight years later and I finally got to draw him again, and to be ninety and a half, it’s amazing. Words can’t explain it. It’s a great feeling.”
Not only did Sundell win the Hastings title, it was a year after he was seriously injured at the rodeo in California.
On Aug. 24, 2019, in San Juan Capistrano, a horse reared, pinning him in the chute and lacerating his liver.
In the hospital, doctors found internal injuries that bled two or three units into his torso. He was on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma for over a week. The liver laceration was within a centimeter of severing an artery that leads from the liver, which would have caused him to bleed to death.
Sundell spent 28 days in the hospital, then contracted pneumonia.
“It was a battle, a struggle for a long time,” he said.
He was out for 11 months, just returning to riding a month ago.
“So it’s amazing to be back at it and rocking and rolling again,” Sundell said.
But the cowboy, who is often known as the Wild Man, is making a comeback.
“If you have enough willpower and have your mind right, you can beat anything,” Sundell said.
He grew up in Boxholm, Iowa, and now lives in Oklahoma with his girlfriend, Shelby Janssen, and their 2-year-old son Rankin.
Other champions at the 29th annual rodeo include tie-down roper Charlie Gibson, Midland, Texas (8.1 seconds); team ropers Cory Kidd V and Clay Futrell, both of Stephenville, Texas (4.4 seconds); barrel racers Jessica Routier, Buffalo, South Dakota, and Tamara Reinhardt, Canadian, Texas (16.47 seconds) and bull rider J.W. Griffin, Stratton, Colorado (85 points).
The 2020 Miss Oregon Trail Rodeo queen was crowned during the Sunday performance. Bailey Lehr of Columbus won the right to wear the sash.
The 19-year-old daughter of David and Jodi Lehr is a student at Central Community College in Columbus where she is studying agriculture business and playing collegiate basketball and volleyball. She will represent the Oregon Trail Rodeo at rodeos and other events throughout the year.
Next year’s Oregon Trail Rodeo is tentatively set for Aug. 20-22, 2021.
Results
Bareback riding champion: Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb.
1. Shadbolt, 86 points on Korkow Rodeos’ Black Velvet; 2. Paden Hurst, Huntsville, Texas, 84; 3. Anthony Thomas, Humble, Texas, 83.5; 4. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, Louisiana, 81.5; 5. (tie) Jesse Pope, Marshall, Missouri, and Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, S.D., 80.5 each.
Tie-down roping champion: Charlie Gibson, Midland, Texas
1. Gibson, 8.1; 2. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 9.3; 3. Will Howell, Stillwater, Oklahoma, 9.4; 4. Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 9.6; 5 Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, 9.8; 6. Lucas Potter, Maple City, Kansas, 10.8.
Saddle bronc riding champion: Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa
1. Sundell, 90.5 points on Korkow Rodeos’ Onion Ring; 2. Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, 88; 3. Dusty Hausauer, Dickinson, North Dakota, 84.5; 4. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, Louisiana, 84; 5. (tie) Cooper Thatcher, Goodwell, Oklahoma, and Sam Martin, Goodwell, Oklahoma, 82 each.
Steer wrestling champion: Dru Melvin, Hebron
1. Melvin, 4.2 seconds; 2. Reed Kraeger, Elwood, 4.3; 3. (tie) Newt Bush, Whitefield, Oklahoma, and Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Oklahoma, 4.5 each; 5. J.D. Struxness, Alva, Oklahoma, 5.0; 6. Taz Olson, Prairie City, South Dakota, 5.1.
Team roping champions: Cory Kidd V, Stephenville, Texas, and Clay Futrell, Stephenville, Texas
1. Kidd/Futrell, 4.4 seconds; 2. Clay Valley View, Alberta/Jake Edwards, Ocala, Florida, 4.6; 3. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Oklahoma/Buddy Hawkins, II Stephenville, Texas, 4.8; 4. Tyler Wade, Tyler, Texas/Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Oklahoma, 4.9; 5. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City/Thomas Smith, 5.2; 6. Brit Ellerman, Fort Lupton, Colorado/Trey Johnson, Weatherford, Texas, 5.9.
Barrel racing co-champions: Jessica Routier, Buffalo, South Dakota, and Tamara Reinhardt, Canadian, Texas
1. (tie) Routier and Reinhardt, 16.47 seconds each; 2. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Oklahoma, 16.57; 4. Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Oklahoma, 16.76; 5. Alishea Broussard, Estherwood, Louisiana, 16.80; 6.Anna Jorgenson, Hudson, Colorado, 16.81; 7. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, South Dakota, 16.85; 8. Michelle Darling, Medford, Oklahoma, 16.87; 9. BryAnna Haluptzok, Tenstrike, Minnesota, 16.97; 10. (tie) Jamie Chaffin, Burwell, and Jeanne Anderson, White City, Kansas, 17.12 each.
Bull riding champion: JW Griffin, Stratton, Colorado
1. Griffin, 85 points on Korkow Rodeos’ What Happened; 2. Nathan Hatchell, Castle Rock, Colorado, 82; 3. Chris Bechtold, Balko, Oklahoma, 80.5; 4. Clayton Sellars, Stephenville, Texas, 79.
All-around champion: Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, tie-down roping and team roping
