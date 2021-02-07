LEBANON, Kan. — The Geographic Center of the United States is at the center of the ReUnited States of America.
The chapel there, which is part of the monument at the center of the lower 48 states — outside of Lebanon, Kansas — was featured heavily in a two-minute commercial with Bruce Springsteen for Jeep during Super Bowl LV.
In his voiceover, Springsteen uses the U.S. Center Chapel as a symbol for unity. He encourages Americans to meet in “the middle,” which happens to be the title of the commercial.
The Boss also appears in the commercial, entering the tiny chapel and sitting on one of its pews, lighting a candle.
“There’s a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact center of the lower 48,” Springsteen said. “It never closes. All are more than welcome to come meet here, in the middle.”
Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer for Jeep’s parent company Stellantis, said in a news release that “ ‘The Middle’ is a celebration of the Jeep brand’s 80-year anniversary and, more timely, it is a call to all Americans to come together and seek common ground as we look collectively to the road ahead.”
Springsteen wrote and produced the original score for the ad with frequent collaborator Ron Aniello.
Aside from the chapel, the commercial also includes rural and urban landscapes.
“It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately,” Springsteen says in the ad. “Between red and blue. Between servant and citizen. Between our freedom and our fear. Now, fear has never been the best of who we are. And as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few; it belongs to us all, whoever you are, wherever you’re from. It’s what connects us and we need that connection. We need the middle. We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness and there’s hope on the road up ahead.”
As Springsteen drives a 1980 Jeep CJ-5 east on Kansas Highway 191, back to U.S. Highway 281, the words “To the ReUnited States of America,” appear around a map with a star on the geographic center.
A 1965 Willys Jeep CJ-5 also appears in the ad.
The commercial was shot over five days in late January.
A fact sheet states that in addition to the U.S. Center Chapel, the motel, porch and landscape that appear were shot in the Lebanon area. Portions of the ad — for additional landscapes — also were shot in Oronoque, Kansas; Golden, Colorado; Denver; and Hastings.
Just as the chapel played heavily in the commercial, Hastings and south central Nebraska were part of the production.
Hastings’ Lochland Country Club posted on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon that it catered several meals down to the shoot.
