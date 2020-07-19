After what has, in some cases, been months of training it was nice to get out and compete.
For many of the 24 participants in the Hastings Family YMCA’s sprint triathlon on Saturday morning, it was one of the first athletic competitions in quite some time. The event was postponed from May.
“It was awesome,” said Tim Lavington of Greenwood. “Honestly it was the best thing, to get out and do a triathlon, because all year everything’s been canceled."
Lavington, 42, won Saturday’s triathlon, completing the 400-yard swim, 12.2-mile bicycle ride and 3.1-mile run in 1:00:20.
The triathlon was just his third event this year, since regulations began to ease.
“This one was supposed to be in May and I do it every year,” he said. “Luckily they were able to have it. It means everything when you’re training and you don’t have any races, so you’ve got to look forward to things like this. So I’m really thankful they were able to have it.”
Lavington caught second-place finisher Scott Croner during the bike ride, after Croner had the individual lead through the swim. Croner finished in 1:03:23.
For Croner, who lives in Mound City, Missouri, but grew up in Hastings, Saturday’s triathlon was his first time competing in the event since 1991.
This is the 40th year of competing in triathlons for the 55-year-old Croner.
His first triathlon took place at Libs Park when he was still a student at Hastings High School.
“I ran, I thought I could kind of swim and I had a Schwinn varsity bike,” he said.
Since then, he has gone on to compete on the world stage. He finished in 30th, 33rd and 30th place the last three years in his age bracket at the International Triathlon Union World Triathlon Grand Finals.
“We’re really lucky he came back and was able to do another triathlon with us,” said Erika Knott, wellness director for the YMCA.
Both Lavington and Croner are part of Team Nebraska Triathlon.
Croner hopes to get another 20 years of competition.
While he’s lost some speed with his running, he said he is almost as fast in the swim and bike as he was when he was 25.
Many races scheduled to take place during the pandemic instead were replaced by virtual events. Participants would complete the required distance and send in their times to organizers.
In Croner’s mind, virtual racing isn't racing. It’s training.
Competing against other athletes is important.
“We all want to race, no matter what,” he said. “We’re going to race.”
The YMCA took several measures to ensure participants’ safety.
Among those measures, organizers took all participants’ temperature upon arrival and swimmers were in separate heats to maintain one swimmer lane.
Due to the swimming heats, Jordan Hoff of Lincoln was the first runner to cross the finish line. He finished eighth overall, with a time of 1:19:23.
This was his second triathlon, after completing one in Lincoln last year.
“I wanted a little event to look forward to and keep me motivated to train,” he said. “I had a blast today. It was a beautiful day. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
Among the competitors were seven teams. Five of those were Kiwanis teams organized by Kiwanian Neil Grothen.
Grothen has organized Kiwanis teams at the triathlon the last seven years. Initially, all of the team members were Kiwanians. This year only four of them were members of the service club.
He’s gotten to meet a lot of new people through his involvement with the triathlon.
“When I was participating I loved the camaraderie and I think other people do too,” Grothen said. “Just being around these people, it’s just fun.”
With 24 total competitors, Knott said participation was about one-third of a normal year.
Whether the YMCA would even be able to have a triathlon, with all the different guidelines and regulations, was up in the air until June.
“Our mission is to help people be active and so we’re really glad we can help people get out, have some normalcy, continue to be active and healthy,” Knott said. “That social aspect has really been missing, so for them to engage with some other athletes is really a great thing too.”
