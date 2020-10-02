When Robert M. “Bob” Allen and his newly married wife, Georgene, moved to Hastings 62 years ago to set up shop, few would have imagined Allen’s of Hastings would become such an economic force in the community.
For the Allens’ daughter, Kristin, the store represents the embodiment of her father’s work ethic, cleanliness and commitment to customer service.
“The store was really Dad’s creation,” she said. “He built it. He created the business model. It was so much a manifestation of who he was.”
The Allen family has sold the business to B&R Stores Inc., which will take over operations of the store Monday. The purchase included Allen’s and The Wine Cellar, which operate under the same roof at 1115 W. Second St. The store’s name will remain Allen’s of Hastings.
The store’s original name was Allen’s Self-Service Drug, an offshoot of the family business.
Bob’s father, Moroni H. “Ron” Allen, had been a district manager at Safeway when he decided to go into business for himself and opened Allen’s Self-Service Drug in Lincoln in 1948. He later moved the business to Grand Island.
In 1953, Bob’s brother, Bruce, opened a store in North Platte. Bob was working as a furniture buyer for Montgomery Ward in Chicago at the time but took a leave of absence to help open the new store.
Bob moved back to Grand Island in 1956 and helped his father with the business.
On June 21, 1958, Bob and Georgene married. In December of that year, the couple moved to Hastings where Bob set up a third branch of the family business in a downtown storefront at 731 W. Second St. Bob was named the manager in February 1959.
While growing the business, Allen started buying about 100,000 square feet of property extending south and west from the intersection of Second and Bellevue for future development. He saw the dilapidated housing in the area and thought the area would make a good location for his greatly expanded vision of shopping.
In March 1963, construction began on the $300,000 Allen Self-Service Drug store at 1115 W. Second St. The name eventually was changed to Allen’s Shopping Center.
The floor plan was designed to provide greater ease in shopping, with automatic doors being used to enter and exit the building. All merchandise was laid out on one floor with the same lines of merchandise being sold, though the departments were larger.
The estimated 46,250 square feet of space as well as the upper-level office space provided about 10 times the square footage as the previous store. The large parking lot with space for 150 vehicles also was considered a novelty at the time.
In 1968, a Tru-Value Hardware store was added to provide more options for shoppers.
The Wine Cellar opened in 1975, adding an adjacent liquor store to the business.
Allen continued his expansion in 1977 by nearly doubling the size of the store from around 54,000 square feet to about 100,000 square feet on two levels. The store added a glassed-in elevator for shoppers to travel between floors.
The supermarket area remained in the same general area, but it was expanded to include a bakery, delicatessen and fresh flower area.
The ladies’ sportswear department was tripled and the menswear department was greatly expanded. The Hallmark department also was greatly expanded in the renovation.
A stereo sound room was added to the stereo equipment and the record and tape department greatly expanded. The gift division that had previously been incorporated into the housewares department was divided into its own department. A domestic department also was added.
The lower level of the addition featured hard lines including automotive, sporting goods and a do-it-yourself department with plumbing and electrical items. The new area also featured a toy department and a craft department with demonstrations provided at scheduled times.
The Allen’s annual July Jamboree was started in 1980 to engage the community through entertainment, numerous giveaways and free samples.
In 1985, Allen was named the Jaycees’ Boss of the Year.
That same year, the Grand Island Allen’s store closed, following the closure of the North Platte store the year before.
In July 1994, the metal arches with glass were built and installed over the main entrances of the grocery and department stores.
In 1994, Allen was named Retailer of the Year by the 11,000-member Nebraska Retail Federation.
In September 2002, Allen planned to sell the business to Skagway, but backed out of the deal after learning that many of Allen’s employees would be out of a job in departments Skagway didn’t plan to continue.
On June 1, 2010, Allen died at age 84 at Bryan LGH Medical Center East in Lincoln, leaving Georgene and their adult children to run the store.
In later years, Allen’s was branded “Allen’s Superstore,” with the motto “Shopping Centered Around You.” Kristin said over the last 20-30 years, they have had to cut back on departments where they couldn’t remain competitive.
While they didn’t want to shrink the size of the store, Kristin said, it was necessary.
“Retail has changed a lot since Dad started,” she said. “In the last 10 years, we’ve struggled. Because of the larger chains, it’s been much, much harder to compete.”
Local officials praised the store and the Allen family for their contributions to the Hastings community.
“Growing up here and having gone to Allen’s since I was a kid, I think back to Christmas when we could ride up and down on the elevator and all of the fun and excitement that would come along with that,” Mayor Corey Stutte said.
He recalled saving receipts and box tops to earn money for Hastings Public Schools.
Allen’s always offered a great deal and a great offering of a number of goods, Stutte said.
“They were the original superstore,” he said. “We really appreciated that here in Hastings. We appreciate what the Allen family has done and are thankful about what they’ve done for our community.”
The family contributed a lot to the city of Hastings with Bob serving as mayor.
“Of course, Bob serving on the Board of Regents and what he’s done for the state, for the University of Nebraska is also so important,” Stutte said.
The store has been recognized for its contributions.
Allen’s won the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce’s Pioneer Spirit Award in 2019.
This award honors businesses that have made significant contributions to the community in the areas of leadership and philanthropy for at least the last 20 years.
“Also, just talking with the staff here, some of our children are employed at Allen’s,” Chamber President Mikki Shafer said. “The number of people they have employed over the years they’ve been in business has obviously been a huge boost to the economy.”
Like Stutte, Shafer marveled at Bob Allen’s vision as a business owner to combine so many departments under one roof.
“Just the ability to have the forethought to know what the community needs and to be able to act on it is phenomenal,” she said. “Obviously it shows with them being in business for so long and how so many people absolutely love not only the business and the service they provide, but the people that are there.”
Editor’s note: Much of the historical information contained in this article was gleaned from the Tribune news archives and from Jerri Reher Haussler’s 2005 book “Entrepreneurs of Hastings.”
