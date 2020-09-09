KENESAW — When Rose Wehrman pursued a Fulbright Scholarship she wanted to go somewhere not typically thought of as a tourism destination.
Wehrman, a 2016 Kenesaw High School graduate, was awarded a Fulbright to teach English in Shumen, Bulgaria. She graduated in May from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in English.
Beginning in January, she will be an English teaching assistant at a Bulgarian high school and coach a speech team.
Wehrman chose Bulgaria because of its local identity and mosaic of Western and Eastern influences. In addition, she is interested in how Bulgaria preserves its history and heritage.
“I think that’s what appealed to me: They are on that road less traveled but have this really vibrant identity and really vibrant culture and history and folk tradition,” she said. “I like that they are so their self; Bulgaria is less interested in making itself this tourist destination, which makes it a cool place to visit.”
Shumen includes the site of Roman ruins.
During her time with the Fulbright Program, Wehrman hopes to volunteer with the Bulgarian Trust for Social Achievement, which works to decrease achievement gaps among minority groups, such as the Roma.
She previously studied abroad in Morocco and spent some time in Europe, both in summer 2018.
“I think that’s why it set me up to think I could do something like spend a year in Bulgaria,” she said.
She hopes to gain diverse teaching experience before beginning a career in education policy. She plans to attend law school.
She started the application process in May 2019 for a submission in October. The application included essays and letters of recommendation.
“I guess that sounds pretty simple in itself, but it really is a pretty intensive process,” Wehrman said.
Semifinalists are announced in January. They then interview with the commission from the destination country.
Fulbright Scholars receive an email sometime between March and May informing them they are selected.
“It was very exciting,” Wehrman said. “I refreshed my email constantly for quite a while before that. You don’t know when it’s coming. It could come at any time for about two months.”
The scholarship covers travel and living expenses, and a monthly salary.
“It’s not bad,” she said.
She was one of nine 2020 UNL Fulbright scholars. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green filmed a video for the nine recipients.
“Which was kind of cool,” Wehrman said.
The Fulbright Program is one of several U.S. cultural exchange programs with the goal to improve intercultural relations.
While she has traveled abroad before, Wehrman said, representing the United States will be more of a focus this time.
“Obviously whenever you go abroad you are a representative of the United States, but that was never my focus,” she said. “When I studied abroad in Morocco or did any of my other traveling it was more about learning for me. It’ll still be about learning for me in Bulgaria, but I think especially given the context of the United States right now, with everything that’s going on, and maybe shifting perspectives of what America means, it will be important to just be an open-minded representative of the United States and show that it is not just a single perspective.”
In addition to teaching English, Wehrman said she also will help her students understand western culture.
COVID-19 put a wrench in Wehrman’s travel plans.
A Fulbright scholarship typically takes place during an academic year.
Now, instead, Wehrman will begin her time as an English teaching assistant in January.
The change initially was hard to take, she said.
While she has been back in Kenesaw living with her parents, Wehrman has been working on law school applications and working remotely for the Nebraska Department of Education in Lincoln as a research intern. She also started working in an after-school program in Hastings.
“When I graduated I had everything lined up — that I would do this and then I would go to law school and these would be my steps,” she said. “I guess it’s been a good lesson for me to have to take some time off and take a pause.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.