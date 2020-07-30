SUTTON — When it became apparent, with the spread of COVID-19, that Allegro Wolf Arts Center would not be able to hold its residential Broadway Academy theater camp in Sutton as it normally does, organizers weren’t sure how campers would respond.
“We know that they love camp, and they love the opportunity to come and be with each other, but we didn’t know how important that particular part of the camp was for our kids,” camp director Taylor Eliason said. “When we informed everyone we were going digital, we slowly started to see some of the kids lose interest. We’ve talked to them and asked them what it was. They’re just tired of doing classes online. They’ve been doing school for so long that they were nervous it was just going to be all day, every day on a computer screen. I can’t blame them because that’s exactly the opposite of what we try to do at camp.”
A year after having 38 campers — a number so high organizers had to turn away applicants — Broadway Academy had just nine campers this year.
The drop in numbers was another sad reality related to the continuing struggle against the novel coronavirus disease.
“To see us drop down to where we are at right now, it’s just like ‘Dang it. We were making such progress,’ ” he said.
The Broadway Academy draws participants from throughout Nebraska, as well as several other states.
While campers didn’t spend the week in Sutton, they still put together a performance.
Campers filmed themselves performing the pieces they worked on with Broadway Academy instructors to perfect. Camp organizers edited that footage to create a performance that will be live streamed 7 p.m. Saturday at broadwayacademy.org/livestream. A donation of $10 is recommended to watch.
The theme of this year’s performance is “Be the Hero of Your Story.”
The remote camp followed a modified schedule of the regular Broadway Academy. Unlike starting the week with auditions, campers submitted audition videos. Instructors still matched actors to songs, which was followed by days of rehearsals. Every camper worked with a vocal coach and instructor. Those rehearsals were conducted on Zoom.
“To go digital was a necessary evil,” Eliason said.
He was proud of the work his students put into their performances.
The change wasn’t without upsides.
With fewer participants, this year’s campers got more of the instructors’ attention.
Going digital also allowed Broadway Academy to educate students on a different aspect of show business.
“We decided to lean into that idea and so we’ve been training them on filming and what that medium looks like,” Eliason said. “We’ve been talking about angles and lighting and even editing — how to communicate different feelings through film.
“In all honesty, it’s been a real nice shift to be able to talk about a different medium the kids might be interested in.”
Allegro Wolf, which was founded in 2012, makes its home in the former Salem United Methodist church at 304 S. Way Ave. in Sutton.
Over time Allegro Wolf and its Broadway Academy have outgrown the current facility.
In response to that growth, Allegro Wolf has started a fundraising drive for an expansion project.
The project, estimated to cost $1 million, includes an expansion off the southwest side of the building and one off the northeast side of the building.
The added space will allow for a dance studio to teach dance classes.
It also will include an event space/rehearsal studio.
“It takes us from being an event space and occasional theater to a full-blown theater where we can produce the musicals you see going to Lincoln but you can’t quite get out there to see,” Eliason said.
To donate go to allegrowolf.org/donate.
Allegro Wolf founders bought their building for one dollar.
“Even a dollar can make all the difference for us,” Eliason said.
