Hastings is on a revenge tour.
Saturday’s results are evidence of that, as the No. 3 Tigers knocked off the two teams ranked in from of them in Class B en route to claiming first place at their own softball invite.
Look no further than Hastings’ tournament-clinching win.
The Tigers (18-1) likely unseated Omaha Skutt Catholic from the top spot in the polls with an 8-4 win — albeit shortened to five innings because of a 90-minute time limit — and handed the SkyHawks (14-3) their first loss this season from a team not named Papillion-LaVista, which is rated No. 1 in Class A.
The championship matchup alone was what Hastings hoped for — a rematch from last year’s state tournament in which the Skyhawks had the last laugh in an 11-8 decision that eliminated Hastings.
The Tigers couldn’t have asked for a better result — a statement win over a Class B power with three of the state’s top recruits.
“It feels amazing,” said Hastings pitcher Faith Molina. “Beating the No. 1 team puts us up there. A lot of people this year thought that we weren’t going to come out like last year, but pitching, hitting — we just have a lot of confidence in each other and we know we can do anything now.”
Molina and Hastings recovered from a 4-0 deficit with a thunderous response.
Skutt manufactured its first run from a leadoff walk in the second inning. Then, Ruby Meylan lifted a sky-scraping fly ball to right-center in the third inning that was just out of reach of Hastings centerfielder Sophie Cerveny for a three-run home run.
Hastings, which had left the bases loaded in its half of the second against Meylan, finally broke through in the third with a definitive answer.
A trio of Skutt errors aided in the process, but Hastings slugged six hits for an eight-run outbreak. All eight runs were charged to Meylan, although she was replaced after the Tigers had sent 10 hitters to the plate.
“It finally broke open for us, offensively,” said Hastings head coach Ashley Speak. “It’s been a while since we’ve strung so many hits together. I mean, you can look at the game with Adams Central (Thursday), but against a quality team like Skutt, it just felt awesome.”
Cerveny led off with a sharp grounder that wasn’t fielded cleanly. After a pop out, Kaelan Schultz walked and Delaney Mullen reached on an error to load the bases.
KK Laux singled and scored Cerveny, and Molina plated Schultz and Mullen with a single.
Peytin Hudson doubled in Laux to tie the game, and Alex Curtis pushed Hastings ahead with an RBI groundout.
McKinsey Long beat out an infield single and Cerveny, batting for the second time, singled to end Meylan’s day.
Skutt relieved Meylan with highly-touted lefty Hannah Camenzind, who was greeted with a single by Sammy Schmidt before she beaned Schultz.
Mullen drew a high throw from Lauren Camenzind at short to extend the inning and score Cerveny, but Schmidt was thrown out trying to score on the play, as well, which closed the frame.
Molina shut the SkyHawks down with scoreless fourth and fifth innings.
Twice the Skyhawks were doubled up on line-drive outs in the ballgame. The base-running blunders, coupled with the fielding mishaps were “uncharacteristic” for Skutt, said its head coach Keith Engelkamp.
“We haven’t had an inning that like in quite some time,” Engelkamp said. “Hitting is contagious so that’s what started it. (Hastings) just kept going, and they have a great team. They sent more than nine batters to the plate that inning and nobody has done that on us in a long time.”
To reach the championship, Hastings was tasked with completing a comeback against No. 2 Norris and the clock.
The Tigers, the home team, fell behind 6-4 after 4 1/2 innings, but answered the bell with no time to spare.
Hastings employed a small ball strategy to tie the game in the fifth inning. Schmidt led off with a single and Mullen walked with one out. Laux stroked an RBI single to right field and Molina laid down a sacrifice bunt, which Hastings executed to perfection, to score Mullen.
In the sixth, Curtis was plunked on an 0-2 pitch and bunted over by Long. Cerveny was intentionally walked before Schmidt grounded out.
Schultz squeezed out nine pitches during her at bat, which concluded with a wild pitch that plated the winning run, Curtis.
“We talked about just the little things,” Speak said. “Taking an extra base here, catching a fly ball there, and we really tried to focus on that in practice, just doing the little things right because it helps you win big games like we did today.”
Hastings downed Platteview 12-0 in three innings to open the day.
All of the early games in the eight-team field ended via mercy rule.
Norris finished in third place after beating Seward 17-5 in the consolation game. York secured fifth with a 9-3 win over McCook, and Lincoln Pius X defeated Platteview 8-4 for seventh place.
“I think this kind of answers some questions that we can hang with the top teams in the state,” Speak said.
The Tigers remain with just one blemish on their record — an 8-4 loss to Class A No. 5 North Platte. They’ve now beaten five of the top 10 teams in Class B.
“I feel like we’re the team to beat now,” Molina said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.