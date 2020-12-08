In an effort to continue providing entertainment to the community while remaining socially distant, the Hastings Community Theatre is putting its holiday production online.
A radio play version of a holiday favorite, “A Christmas Carol,” will be recorded and uploaded for viewing starting Dec. 14 with tickets available at www.hctheatre.org.
Every aspect of the play — from auditions to rehearsals to the final production — were done online using video conferencing software to prevent bringing people together and possibly spreading the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“With everything happening, we didn’t feel we could meet in person,” said Patrick Crawford, a member of the HCT board of directors.
Director Ruth Nielsen said that they had to deviate from the original schedule of shows to find productions that could work without bringing people to the theater. When Crawford suggested a radio play version of “A Christmas Carol” as an option, she jumped at the chance to direct one of her favorite shows.
“This definitely wasn’t intended to be part of our season,” she said. “We were just trying to come up with ideas to put entertainment out there for people.”
“A Christmas Carol” recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.
The production features Crawford as Scrooge, Ed Jarmer as the narrator and announcer, Adric Pyle as Fred, Colin Sandal as Bob Cratchit, and Jessica Brock as Mrs. Cratchit, with a cast totaling 21. The production is directed by Nielsen, and Dustin Velasquez is assistant director.
Nielsen said they will use video conferencing technology to record the actors and then edit the final product.
“It’s taking us, like, four hours to film the whole thing, but it’s a one-hour show,” she said.
Once edited, the video will be uploaded to Vimeo, an online platform for privately hosted videos. Households can purchase a ticket online at the theater’s website for $5 and view the video during the two weeks leading up to Christmas.
While the play is based on a radio performance, Nielsen said, the actors will be presenting themselves much like those involved in the original radio plays. Instead of using costumes, actors would dress up in fine clothes to go to a studio where the recording would be done in front of a live audience.
She said the goal is to emulate those original productions.
“It’s interesting to get that same feel,” she said. “The actors are having a hard time wrapping their heads around not being in costume.”
In addition to lacking costumes, Nielsen said, the cast and crew has had to overcome many technological challenges in preparing for the production. Sound effects had to be added in a way that would fit into the recording. Actors had to learn to frame themselves on the screen.
Although it wasn’t the show initially intended, she said, she is excited to be part of one of her favorite holiday tales and eager to share it with the community.
“I’m getting to do a show I’ve always wanted to do,” Nielsen said. “I’m getting to work with people who I’ve never worked with before. I think it will be very enjoyable.”
