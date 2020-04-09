Editor’s note: Both of these stroies originally appeared in the August 27, 1981, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
At least one jockey took a spill, but for the most part things rolled smoothly on the first night of quarter horse racing Wednesday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Jockey Marty Leach was bucked from his horse, which he said was spooked by lighting and not by the track conditions, which concerned racing officials, who were worried about the safety of the horses and the riders.
Several horsemen said Wednesday morning the track’s lighting system was incorrectly positioned and had trainers worried about the safety of riders and horses.
The go-ahead to proceed with Wednesday’s racing came about mid-day when the horsemen’s association voted to hold the races as scheduled.
“Considering the conditions and the time we had to work with, I feel the track is in very good shape,” commented Duane L. Watts, general manager of Queen City Downs.
A lot of hard work and persistence paid off resulting in the track being in good shape by racetime. Any apprehensions about the track were not evident, according to jockeys and owners contacted.
And by the fourth race, the track had been given an official ‘fast’ rating.
Arlene Leach, owner of Moon Star Away said that the track dried out better than she though it would and didn’t see any problems running her horse.
Jack Baldwin, trainer of Oklahoma History, had felt the track was unsafe earlier, but it had been corrected by evening. Baldwin praised the efforts of Queen City Downs’ management.
“They did one heck of a job getting it ready,” Baldwin commented. “It’s like the difference between night and day now. The track management has been very cooperative and I can see they made a lot of effort to improve it.”
The other area of concern was the lighting on the track. In any project of this size it takes a “dress rehearsal” to shake out minor problems, according to Bill Karrer of Omaha, owner of Good Behavior.
“I don’t see any problems with the lights,” he said. “You naturally have to expect some little problems at first but they’ll (the track management) find them and correct them. Sometimes, all it takes is adding a light or adjusting another one, but it’s not a big problem that I can see. This is a good track.”
A near-capacity crowd assembled to test its betting skill in the first nine races of a 16-day schedule that will continue through Sept. 27.
Quarter horse racing fans, old and new, have 15 more days to try their luck. The pari-mutuel racing is staged on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays and Labor Day at 2 p.m.
First race
Mr. Jett Wreck (Wilson) $9.20, $5, $4.20; Bold Codie (Melson) $7.40, $2.80; Pertty Bucksin (Campbell) $7.40
Quinella — Nos. 3-7 paid $19.40
Second race
Open Account (Battson) $20.60, $7.40, $2.60; Oklahoma History (Coston) $7.20, $2.20; Red Poison (Melson) $2.20
Quinella — Nos. 1-4 paid $112.40
Daily double — Nos. 7-4 paid $199
Third race
Impressive Streak (Battson) $9, $4.20, $2.40; Ford Fastback (Melson) $3, $3; Blair Latch (Coston) $2.40
Quinella — Nos. 4-5 paid $12.60
Exacta — Nos. 5-4 paid $49.80
Fourth race
Mr. Mighty Fast (Wilson) $17, $12, $4.60; Bobs Jets Arrow (Battson) $17.20, $4; Lancers Lady Luck (Coston) $5.70
Quinella — Nos. 6-1 paid $148.60
Exacta — Nos. 1-6 paid $697.20
Fifth race
Miss Finney Jet (Wilson) $9.60, $4.40, $3; Report At Once (Burdette) $3.60, $2.80; Sabannah Whip (Battson) $2.40
Quinella — Nos. 4-2 paid $31.60
Exacta — Nos. 2-4 paid $70.50
Sixth race
Ace It Easy (Weghorst) $8.40, $3.40, $2.40; Sunshin N Lace (Coston) $3.20, $2.40; Ciclopath (Battson) $2.40
Quinella — Nos 2-3 paid $11.60
Exacta — Nos. 3-2 paid $11.60
Seventh race
Zestee Man (Leach) $7.20, $2.80, $2.40; Flyin Win Meyers (Melson) $2.60, $2.40; Kims Jettin Meyers (Brattson) $2.40
Quinella — Nos. 2-1 paid $5.60
Exacta — Nos. 1-2 paid $20.40
Eighth race
Mr. Mighty Warrior (Melson) $5, $2.60, $2.60; Josey Jil (Brattson) $2.60, $2.20; Bocktonta (Coston) $3.20
Quinella — Nos. 2-3 paid $5.20
Exacta — Nos. 3-2 paid $15.30
Ninth race
Joseys Gallang Jet (Leach) $4.40, $3.60, $2.40; Run Rocky Run (Burdette) $3.80, $4.20; Decka Center Jet (Melson) $3.40
Quinella — Nos. 1-4 paid $34.60
Exacta — Nos. 4-1 paid $116.10
Attendance — 1,732
Mutuel handle — $55,993
