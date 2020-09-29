Two Hastings City Council seats, representing central and eastern Hastings, are contested and will be on the general election ballot.
Willis Hunt and Joy Huffaker will face off for the Third Ward seat, representing central Hastings. They were the top two vote-getters in the primary election, defeating incumbent Paul Hamelink.
Shawn Hartmann and Robin Vodehnal are vying for the Fourth Ward seat being vacated by Scott Snell.
Incumbents Butch Eley — representing west Hastings and the Second Ward — and Jeniffer Beahm — representing south Hastings and the First Ward — each are running unopposed.
Voters select council members for their own wards only.
Third Ward
Willis Hunt
Service has long been important to Hunt.
“My primary purpose is to serve,” he said. “I believe I can provide service and represent the people as an elected official.”
He currently serves as an alternate on the Hastings Planning Commission. He also served on the Hastings Utility Board, and on the Hastings Board of Public Works before that, from 2006-17. He was city engineer from 1970-77 and served on the Hastings City Council from 1980-84.
His decision to run for office was encouraged by petitioners who sought to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to raze the 16th Street viaduct.
“Because they were pretty upset with what had gone on, in particularly by the Third Ward representative other than Mr. Rosenberg,” Hunt said, referring to Hamelink.
Chuck Rosenberg and Snell were the two council members who voted against razing the viaduct.
Joy Huffaker
Huffaker’s involvement in Citizens for Positive Community Growth whetted her appetite for community service.
She and her husband, Andy, own Eldon’s Automotive Repair.
“It got me interested in being a part of this community more,” she said. “Because we own a small business, we’re not going anywhere and we’re already part of it. I think this is a great community, and we plan on being here for a long time. Hopefully our children will want to take over our business and be here, too.”
She is impressed with the work of the Hastings Economic Development Corp., growth in north Hastings, and the Community Redevelopment Authority helping take old buildings and remodel them for new business ventures.
“If we support and help grow the small businesses that are already here, they will hire more employees, which will bring more individuals and families to our community,” she said.
Hastings is a diverse community that has a lot of great things happening and a lot of great ideas for improvement coming from the leaders and citizens, Huffaker said.
“I want to help Hastings to continue to grow in a positive direction by being a strong voice for our wonderful citizens and also by doing the right thing,” she said.
Fourth Ward
Shawn Hartmann
Hartmann is running for the vacant Ward 4 seat on the Hastings City Council because he believes it’s important to boost representation of Hastings’ manufacturing and small business community on the council.
Hartmann is vice president and chief operating officer of Hastings HVAC.
“I grew up in manufacturing in Hastings, Nebraska, working in several different local different manufacturers,” he said. “I know how important it is, and I know how hard it can be for those businesses to survive sometimes when things get rough.”
He has lived in Hastings for 30 years and in Adams County his whole life.
His business interests make him familiar with the concerns of not just local manufacturers, but also locally owned small businesses and retail shops.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, are owners of Avani Day Spa and Yoga Studio in downtown Hastings.
“People aren’t always aware of the importance of the small businesses, especially the ones that are downtown, but also that local manufacturers are a big part of the reason why Hastings is such a great place to live and we need to make sure we always keep them in mind when we’re making decisions that have to do with the city’s welfare,” he said. “After being on the utility board like I have been, the larger customers that are in town which make our residential utility rates a lot more affordable because we have such a good manufacturing base and they are the large customers that keep those rates down.”
When it comes to the future of the 16th Street viaduct, Hartmann is for repairing the structure, but only if it can be done economically, so that it doesn’t cripple the city financially or cause an increase in taxes to fund it.
“That being said, now that it is on the ballot, the voters will decide, and I will support that outcome whatever it may be,” he said.
He sees his role at Hastings HVAC as a benefit because he is in contact with many people in town on a regular basis.
“Personally and professionally I have acquaintances from all walks of life and Hastings and look forward to doing all I can to represent them,” he said.
He has served on the advisory Hastings Utility Board since it was created in 2017 and is the current vice chairman of the board.
He also is the current vice president of the Hastings Economic Development Corp.’s board of directors.
He is a member of the Hastings Area Manufacturers Association and Manufacturing Pathways Advisory Team.
Robin Vodehnal
In running for the vacant Ward 4 seat on the Hastings City Council, Robin Vodehnal wants to focus on community.
Even the slogan on her yard signs is “A vote for the people.”
“That’s what I’m wanting to work on more than anything else, to make sure we have a very inclusive community,” she said.
She runs Spin City Farms, which will start selling memberships to a Community Supported Agriculture program this winter.
Vodehnal defined “community” as a group of people who live together, or around each other.
“I think representing people and getting more people involved is the way we need to go with all of this,” she said.
Vodehnal said she has been an activist since she was 14.
She was one of a handful of volunteer coordinators working to promote the mask-making campaign in Hastings earlier this year.
She also has helped organize the Pride celebration in Hastings.
She is a former director of the YWCA of Adams County.
Community involvement is important when it comes to sharing issues facing Hastings, Vodehnal said.
“The rules are made at the community level, at the City Council level,” she said. “That’s where we need more representation that will make sure everybody is represented there.”
The future of the 16th Street viaduct, which is addressed in an issue on the general election ballot, is the big issue for the Fourth Ward, Vodehnal said.
“I think we should really let the people decide what they want to do,” she said. “If we can’t afford it, then we need to explain that to people.”
Hastings is big enough that it needs progressive leadership, but small enough that it’s a safe place, she said.
“Hastings is a ripe area for progressive thinkers right now,” she said. “That’s what we need in office. The viaduct is an issue. Building a new city hall is an issue. I definitely don’t want anybody in harm’s way with that, but we need to start thinking outside of the box and think more along the lines progressively. Hastings is a great place to do that.”
