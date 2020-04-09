As this very unusual Holy Week draws to its conclusion, I find myself thinking a lot about an old friend who will be experiencing his first Resurrection Day on “the other side” this year.
The Rev. James O’Connor died Dec. 27, 2019, two days after Christmas, in a nursing home in his native Ireland. He was a Catholic priest in service to the Diocese of Lincoln from his ordination in 1952 until his retirement in 2001, then lived in Kearney and briefly in Lincoln until returning to his homeland in 2016 so he could spend his final years near family. He was 94 years old at the time of his death.
Many Triblanders, Catholic and otherwise, knew Father O’Connor through the years. One of his first assignments as a young priest was as an assistant at St. Cecilia’s Parish in Hastings. Later, he served for much of the 1960s as pastor at Superior and Nelson, where he helped to oversee the construction of new parish churches in both communities. (He also led church-building projects in Wallace and Falls City during his long career.)
I met Father O’Connor in June 1988, the summer before my senior year in high school, when he became pastor at Minden and in my home parish of Holy Family at Heartwell. He served in those communities for 13 years until his retirement, then maintained close ties to us throughout his time living in Kearney. Meanwhile, he traveled widely through the Lincoln and Grand Island dioceses serving as a substitute for pastors who were ill or out of town.
Even though he was old enough to be my grandfather, I considered Father O’Connor to be a personal friend. He worked with my wife, Ruth, and me on marriage preparation and witnessed our vows in June 1995. He offered support and encouragement through the illness and death of three of my grandparents; Ruth’s dad; and our nephew Nathan, who died of brain cancer at age 13. He prayed for Ruth and me daily for nine years as we struggled with infertility, then returned to Heartwell in his mid-80s to assist with the joyful baptisms of both our children. He was dear to us.
What I’m thinking of especially on this Holy Saturday, however, is Father O’Connor’s approach to the services and ceremonies of Holy Week, which are among the longest and most impressive of the year in the Roman Catholic Church.
By the time I knew him, at least, Father was of the opinion that “less is more,” and that simplicity has value. In my opinion, it wasn't so much that he wanted less work for himself in his 60s and 70s; he believed every opportunity for people to pray together was important, and he always made those opportunities available. It’s just that he also believed that in the communities he served, parishioners fully involved in family life, farm work and all the day-to-day joys and struggles of the human experience understood much about suffering and death, hope and forgiveness before they ever reached the church door for services. He wanted the liturgies and devotions he led to empower people to live the Christian life fully out in the world, not give them cause for worry about their singing or other non-essentials.
As a youthful and inexperienced music leader in our church, I didn’t always agree with Father that “less is more.” Sometimes I tried to sway him to the view that “more is more.” I’m sure I never convinced him, but I’m equally sure he appreciated my point of view, and vice versa. We worked together well.
This brings me to Holy Week 2020. Because of our concerns about the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, our local and area congregations can't physically gather in these next few days to commemorate Jesus’ suffering, death and resurrection. Sadly, we can't do the things we’ve always done in the way we’ve always done them to celebrate the central tenets of our faith. We won’t put on our suits and new dresses on Sunday, go to our churches, see the lilies at the altar and belt out the beautiful hymns we’ve grown up singing to celebrate the season.
That doesn’t mean we won’t remember our faith, however. It doesn’t mean we won’t pray together, even if we are apart. It doesn’t mean we will give up our hope for the future, in this world or the next.
This Holy Week and Easter are quieter than usual. We will spend more time at home and less on the road. We will pay more attention to the sunsets, the greening grass, and the budding trees in our own backyards (even if it snows). Maybe we will get to know the members of our own immediate families a little better and understand them a little more. Maybe we will spend more time reading the Bible on our own or with our children. Maybe we will learn to appreciate the gift of community in a new light and come up with new ideas for connecting with extended family, friends and neighbors. While I don't presume to speak for him, I like to think Father O’Connor would find value in all of that, and even see some of it as essential.
One of my last telephone conversations with Father came on the Monday of Holy Week in 2017. I had called to congratulate him on the day when, had he still been living in Nebraska, he would have been applauded by his brother priests at a special Mass and dinner in Lincoln where all gather to renew their vows of service. Jubilarians receive special honors on that occasion, and he was marking his 65th anniversary of ordination.
Father told me that day of his plans to celebrate Mass privately in his senior living apartment, scheduling it across several time zones to coincide with the start of the Chrism Mass in Lincoln, so his prayers would ascend to God right along with those of his bishop and old friends nearly 4,000 miles away — people he likely never would meet again on this side of eternity.
At the age of 91, weathering the effects of old age and in a time of physical separation, he was remembering what was essential in his own life and finding new ways to stay connected to people he loved. Especially in these days of trouble and turmoil, his example humbles me.
Happy Easter to one and all.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
