Scott Thomsen is having the time of his life serving on the Adams County Board of Supervisors.
“I’d had a lot of jobs in my life,” he said. “I’ve owned my own business for 42 years. This job has been the best job I’ve ever had. I enjoy it. When I first started being a supervisor I actually came, got on the board ready to go to work and I’ve been working ever since.”
He will face challenger Harold Johnson in the Republican primary to represent District 4 and west Hastings.
Thomsen is owner of Denmar, an exterior renovation company that focuses on window replacement.
Thomsen, 67, of 1638 Morningside Drive, has served on the board 10 years and is running for a third full term, after being appointed to the board.
Thomsen chairs the county’s building, grounds and equipment committee. He also serves on the county’s budget, personnel/ insurance and personnel committees.
“Any time anybody asks me to do anything, which is quite often, I’m always doing whatever I can to help out,” he said.
Besides county committees, Thomsen also serves on Hastings Economic Development Corp. board, the ASAAP board, works with Revive Inc., served as a teen court judge and helps with the county diversion program.
“I’m always out there willing to help do everything I can do,” he said.
Thomsen feels a responsibility to take on tasks.
“I like doing it,” he said. “I like working with all the people at the county. I have four kids, three of them still live in Hastings. I want Hastings/Adams County to be a good place for them to live. I want to try to be an example for them to go out and do things.”
His children’s names are Katina, Travis, Ashley and Rachel. He also has four grandchildren.
He lives in Hastings with his wife, Julie.
Thomsen makes himself as accessible as possible, including by giving out his phone number, 402-463-2139.
He worked to negotiate rental agreements on behalf of the county and obtaining grants, including an energy grant that brought an extra $140,000 grant beyond what the county already received, which was used to put in new windows throughout the entire Adams County Office Building.
One of his proudest moments as a supervisor was helping in bringing signs stating “In God We Trust” into the Adams County Courthouse, as well as communicating with Margaret Marsh, who led efforts opposing placement of the signs in the courthouse.
“That’s one thing I’m really proud of having accomplished, not only with Margaret Marsh — handling her respectfully with her wishes and getting that signage put up,” he said.
The biggest issue facing the county is the antiquated jail, Thomsen said.
“We’re just throwing away tax dollars like crazy,” he said. “It’s everybody’s taxpayer dollars that are going to other counties.”
If elected to another term, Thomsen hopes to live up to what he has already done.
“I think if I do that then I’m a benefit to the board and not a waste of taxpayer dollars,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.