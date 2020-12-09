The South Heartland District Health Department has confirmed three more deaths among district residents as being caused by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
In a news release Wednesday evening, the health department said the victims were two Adams County men in their 70s and a Clay County woman in her 80s.
All three victims had underlying health conditions.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to these families who lost loved ones to COVID-19,” said Michele Bever, the health department executive director.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. To date, a total of 37 district residents have succumbed to COVID-19 — a viral infection that causes no symptoms in some patients but can lead to serious illness for others.
All three of the latest confirmed victims had been included previously in health district statistics for new positive cases of COVID-19. The health department doesn’t announce deaths as being related to the viral infection until the cause is confirmed on the official death certificate from the state of Nebraska.
In related news Wednesday, the health department updated the district’s COVID-19 risk dial reading for this week to 3.2 — an increase from 3.0 last week but lower than the 3.3 reading for the two weeks prior to that.
The risk dial assesses danger associated with further spread of the virus in local communities. All values between 3 and 4 are in the red zone, indicating severe risk.
Other risk zones are green (low), 0-1; yellow (moderate), 1-2; and orange (elevated), 2-3.
Risk dial readings take into account various factors related to case numbers and test positivity rates, plus metrics around testing, contact tracing and health care system capacity. Bever said this week’s increase from 3.0 to 3.2 was due in part to a 52%, week-over-week net increase in new case numbers and an increase in the district’s test positivity rate from 15.6% for Nov. 22-28 to 16.8% for Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
Meanwhile, Bever said, the South Heartland health department is getting ready to receive and distribute COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with area hospitals.
Their efforts are coordinated with the 23-county Tri-Cities Medical Response System and the state of Nebraska.
“There are two vaccine products likely to begin arriving to the state within the next few weeks, and we are working together to plan how to distribute the doses allocated to us for the priority groups in our area,” Bever said.
Based on decisions made at the federal level, the first doses will be reserved for long-term care facility staff and residents and for front-line health care workers, including those in emergency medical services.
“However, we are not expecting to receive enough doses with the first shipments to cover all of the individuals in these groups, so we will need to prioritize further,” Bever said.
To help prioritize, she said, the planning team is asking hospitals, primary care clinics, other health care practices, and EMS to identify how many of their staff are providing direct patient care.
“We are also requesting they report the percent of staff providing patient care who are wanting to get the vaccine as soon as it is available,” she said. “This will help us get the vaccine to the priority individuals who need it and want it most.”
A separate federal program is partnering with pharmacies to manage COVID-19 vaccine distribution to staff and residents at the long-term care facilities, Bever said.
Nine long-term care facilities in the South Heartland district have had staff, residents, or both test positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, she said.
As of Wednesday, hospitals in South Heartland district were caring for 24 patients with COVID-19. Overall, 53% of inpatients were COVID-19 positive and 27% of the staffed intensive care unit beds were available.
