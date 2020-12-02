Three seniors will be leading the Lawrence-Nelson boys basketball team this season in addition to the team's top scorer.
Seniors Trevor Biltoft, who is the team's best defender, Keith Miller and Cole Troudt will provide a lot of energy on the floor this season, according to coach Decker Brown, who is in his seventh season.
Biltoft is one two starters returning this season. The other, junior Logan Menke, is the team's best shooter and leading scorer after averaging 12 points per game as season ago.
Also expected to provide some scoring punch is sophomore Krayton Kucera, Brown said.
"We will have to overcome some injuries from football season, but some players really stepped up the first week of practice," Brown said. "I'm very excited to see how we match-up against some of the best teams in the area."
One bright spot so far has been the level of competition in the gym, Brown said.
"There are many guys wanting a spot and I'm intrigued to see who steps up to the challenge."
