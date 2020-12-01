Three senior starters return this season for the Harvard boys basketball team.
Back for the Cardinals are Ben Okraska, Ethan Piper and Jace Pelotte. Okraska and Piper are three-year starters.
Harvard finished 11-11 last season.
"With the guys we have back, we will still be looking to build depth and gain experience," said coach Cody Cahill, who is entering his second season. "I feel that a few of our strengths are going to be that we will be athletic and be able to defend. We will be looking to compete night in and night out playing with better habits."
