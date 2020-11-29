The Minden boys basketball team will look to make progress after last year's 7-16 campaign.
"We return three starters and nine total letter-winners who will compete to fill roles," said coach Carter Pratt, who is in his second season. "We look forward to building on year one. This team is hungry to continue to show improvement and will play extremely hard doing so."
The Whippets return three starters in seniors Ben Edgecombe, Dawson Lockhorn and Dylan Janna.
Also returning are seniors Braden Bates and Ryan Johnson, junior Cooper Land and sophomores Carter Harsin, Braiden Braithwait and Caden Bradley.
"Being undersized, we'll continue to look to push the pace and create scoring opportunities with our defense," Pratt said.
