Prep softball
St. Cecilia
CENTRAL CITY — St. Cecilia racked up 13 hits, including three home runs, in an 8-1 romp of Central City Thursday night.
The Hawkettes were led by Bailey Kissinger and Olivia Kvols, who each knocked three hits. Kvols, who homered, collected four RBI on the day.
Tayelor Butler, who was 2-for-4, also homered and had two RBI. Allison Stritt stroked the other long ball for STC as her only hit of the day.
Shaye Butler, Kiersten Kober, Emma Landgren and Tatum Krikac also had base hits. Landgren doubled.
Stritt tossed a complete game on 110 pitches for the victory, allowing just four hits and striking out 11 Bison.
Prep volleyball
Exeter-Milligan, Sutton
SUTTON — Exeter-Milligan defeated Sutton in five sets to open the season Thursday. The Timberwolves won 25-17, 18-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-7.
Cameran Jansky had a team-high 14 kills and 4 1/2 blocks. Jaiden Papik, who had a team-high 24 digs, added 11 kills and two aces. Cammie Harrison had eight kills, nine digs and two blocks. Emma Olsen and Briana Capek each tallied six kills. Olsen added 1 1/2 blocks and 37 assists. Daisy Kanode finished with five kills and Jozie Kanode recorded 19 digs.
No stats for Sutton were available.
Blue Hill
BLUE HILL — The Bobcats took down Meridian on opening night 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12.
Brooklyn Kohmetscher finished with 20 kills, seven aces and 25 digs for Blue Hill. Abigail Meyer added 10 kills, two aces and a block. Emma Karr had seven kills, Erica Boyd chipped in four, Kelsy Kohmetscher tallied three, Kenzie Bunner and India Mackin each had two, and Grracy Utecht one kill.
Mackin served five aces, Bunner dug up 28 attacks, and Mackin and Kasey Meyer combined to dish out 27 assists.
