By now, just about everyone in the state is aware of the high-flying offense the Hastings football team possesses. Perhaps the top arm in the class, lightning-quick weapons at just about every skill position — the Tigers’ offense can put on a show.
But on Friday, it was the HHS defense that kept the game at Lloyd Wilson Field from being a disaster.
Hastings turned the ball over on its first two possessions and struggled to move the ball for the first 20 minutes of the game. But the Tigers’ defensive unit forced three first half Seward turnovers and prevented the Bluejays from taking advantage of Hastings’ struggles.
HHS never buckled on defense and the offense got things going towards the end of the first half, as the Tigers turned a possible upset into another rout, winning 35-0.
“The first quarter and a half was really rough for us,” said HHS head coach Charlie Shoemaker. “I told the guys, ‘Every team that’s gone a long ways has had some of these games, and you have to be ready to correct the things we did wrong and get back to work.’ “
HHS quarterback Jarrett Synek has proven to be one of the top QBs in the state, but on the first two possessions, he threw two interceptions — Synek entered the game having thrown just one in the previous four games. After the first pick, the HHS defense forced a turnover on downs at the HHS 35 to keep Seward from capitalizing, but after the second interception, the Bluejays found themselves just 3 yards from the end zone.
The Tigers stuffed Seward on third down, leaving Seward with a fourth-and-1 from the 2-yard line. The Bluejays’ Mason Bisbee took the handoff and stretched for the end zone, only to have the ball knocked loose. Hastings’ Beau Dreher pounced on it in the end zone for a touchback.
“We just have to give the glory all to God,” said HHS’ Landon Jacobus. “We made a great stop in our own territory, and it was a big booster for us because it was still 0-0 at that point. It was big for us.”
After an HHS three-and-out, Seward again marched its way to the red zone. And again, the Tigers got a big takeaway, forcing a fumble from quarterback Gavin Sukup, recovered by Seth Apperspach.
That second red zone turnover was the spark that the electrifying HHS needed. Hastings marched 83 yards on eight plays on the ensuing drive. Synek capped the possession with a 36-yard pass to Braden Kalvelage, rolling out to his right and hitting the HHS speedster in stride, as Kalvelage tumbled into the end zone for the first points of the game.
“The defense played tremendous,” Synek said. “They got us the ball back in crucial times and they shut them out. (Seward) is a good offense, and that’s all credit to our D. They got us the ball back and we took off with it from there. I give them full credit for getting us the ball back in those crucial moments.”
The score came at the 2:32 mark in the second quarter, and the flood gates opened after that, as Hastings scored on four straight possessions. Synek added another TD just before the half, scrambling and rushing the ball in from 1 yard out, bowling over a Bluejay defender on the way to the end zone.
“Wit 17 seconds left in the first half, I couldn’t take a sack because then we don’t get a touchdown there. So, I stayed on my feet and then there was someone in the way, so I just had to move him out of the way,” Synek said with a smile.
Synek finished the game with five total touchdowns, three of which came on the ground. He led the team in rushing with 100 yards and threw for 240.
The final touchdown of the game very well could have been the prettiest. On the final play of the third quarter, Carson Shoemaker ran a wheel route and Synek delivered the ball perfectly, hitting Shoemaker in stride as he blew past his defender for a 68 yard touchdown.
“When we find our groove, we’re hard to stop,” Synek said. “We found that groove in the third quarter and we just took off with it.”
Carson led the receivers with seven catches for 113 yards, while Kalvealge caught three passes for 53 yards. Both had a touchdown. Trevor Sullivan got six carries for 30 yards, while Carson also had 18 yards on three carries.
The Tigers’ defense held Seward to just 186 yards of total offense, with just 49 of those yards being gained in the second half.
“We’re still not at our full potential yet,” Jacobus said. “We’re halfway through the season, but we’re not at our best yet. That first half we struggled but we rallied in the second half and we were really getting going, but we’re still not at our best yet. The best is still yet to come.”
Hastings improved to 5-0 with the win and will hit the road next week to take on York. The biggest negative in the game was the amount of injuries the Tigers sustained. Linemen Max Johnson and Justin Musgrave both suffered key injuries in the first half and were on crutches on the sideline the rest of the game. Shoemaker is hoping they won’t be out for too long, as Hastings continues what it hopes is a memorable season.
“We’re hoping they’re okay. We’ll evaluate them (Saturday) and see where they’re at. Hopefully they can get a brace on those knees and give us something,” Shoemaker said. “We have good people that are going to look at them, and hopefully they’ll be healthy, if not this week hopefully at least next week.”
Seward (2-3)...............0 0 0 0 — 0
Hastings (5-0)........0 14 21 0 — 35
HHS — 36 pass from Jarrett Synek to Braden Kalvelage (kick failed)
HHS — 1 run by Synek (Synek run)
HHS — 24 run by Synek (Breyer Menke kick)
HHS — 29 run by Synek (try failed)
HHS — 68 pass from Synek to Carson Shoemaker (Synek to Kalvelage)
S HHS
Rushes-Yards...... 38-109 29-166
Passing yards..... 77 243
Total offense...... 186 409
Fumbles-lost....... 3-3 1-1
Interceptions....... 0 2
Rushing — S, Hunter Novacek 2-9, Gavin Sukup 12-22, Mason Bisbee 15-55, Trevor Ruth 1-2, Boone Duncan 1-0, Nolan Hill 5-18, Cameron Schrad 1-1, Isaac Spotanski 1-2; HHS, Zaide Weidner 7-17, Jarrett Synek 9-100, Trevor Sullivan 6-30, Carson Shoemaker 3-18, Cooper Hunsley 2-5, Cole Hepner 1-(minus) 5, Gauge Tinsman 1-1.
Passing — S, Sukup 11-20-0 77; HHS, Synek 14-23-2 240, Daeton Espino 1-2-0 3.
Receiving — S, Duncan 4-39, Bryce Piskorski 4-25, Nathan Pence 2-10, Ruth 1-3; Shoemaker 7-113, Braden Kalvelage 3-53, Gareth Jones 2-37, Austin Nauert 1-17, Beau Dreher 1-20, Gavin White 1-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.