When it comes right down to it, it appears girls do just want to have fun after all.
And winning, as Hastings girls basketball team did against Holdrege 51-41 in its Class B, Subdistrict 7 final Thursday night at Hastings High's gym, is always more fun than losing.
Having dropped five of their last six games in close fashion, Hastings may have been looking over its shoulder watching the Dusters creep to within four points, 39-35, midway through the fourth quarter.
But some careful ball handling and clutch free throws kept them one stride ahead of the Dusters down the stretch.
Hastings head coach Greg Mays took some advice from the team’s game board near the end of the game, laughing and joking with his players to keep them loose down the stretch. It was something he said was missing of late, something he concedes is important to winning ball games.
“Almost all of my coaching mistakes in 30 years have been because I wasn’t having any fun,” Mays said. “I try to remind myself — and the girls have been reminding me for the last week — ‘Hey, we’ve got to have fun.’ They were absolutely right.”
Employing what Mays felt was sound game strategy, the Tigers forced the Dusters to earn their points from long distance, something they were only able to do sporadically on the whole. Specialty plays opened the door to some inside shooting opportunities for Hastings that enabled several players to contribute offensively.
“I thought we did a good job making a couple opportunities happen,” Mays said. “Sometimes offensive rebounding is our whole inside game. We’ll shoot the ball well and then we’ve got to get offensive boards.
“Tonight, we made good decisions, got some drives, and got a couple special plays where we got (senior) Dacey Sealey loose inside and she took care of business. That really helps, because if it’s just us shooting against them driving, it’s hard to win that game.”
Junior Kaitlyn Laux topped Tiger scorers with 15 points, while Sealey and junior McKinsey Long added 13 points each for the winners.
Junior Megan Belgum had 13 points for the Dusters and senior Alexis Bliven added 12 points for the visitors.
Hastings never trailed in the game, though a straight-on 3-pointer by Holdrege senior Taylor Wiser did tie the game midway through the first quarter.
A two-pointer by Belgum at the 3:47 mark in the third quarter closed the Dusters’ 24-16 halftime deficit to 26-24, but a timely 3-pointer by Laux that required a favorable bounce put Hastings up by six points, 35-29, with 55 seconds left in the quarter.
A productive fourth quarter from Sealey — which included four free throws, a flying one-hand bank shot and top of the key 3-pointer — opened a 46-35 Lady Tiger lead with 2:35 to play that forced the Dusters into intentional foul mode the remainder of the way.
The Tigers (12-11) will look to keep their postseason hopes alive with what Mays expects to be a road matchup versus No. 1-rated Elkhorn North (17-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The official district pairings will be released Friday morning.
HOL (11-10).............8 8 17 8 — 41
HHS (12-10).........13 11 11 16 — 51
Holdrege (41)
Alexis Bliven 12, Avery Hurlbert 2, Brooklyn Berney 2, Taylor Wiser 3, Megan Belgum 13,McKenna Ortgiesen 9.
Hastings (51)
KK Laux 15, Dacey Sealey 13, McKinsey Long 13, Maddi Hilgendorf 6, Libby Landgren 4.
Three-point field goals — Hol 3, Hastings 9. Free throws, Hol 4-8, Hastings 10-15.
