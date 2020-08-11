The Hastings boys cross country team conquered a major hurdle last season. With four runners finishing in the top 35 places, the Tigers captured their first top-five finish since 1999.
And with HHS bringing three of those four runners and adding more talent to the roster, it's easy to see why the Tigers setting their sights on going after defending state champion Omaha Skutt.
"Coming off of last season, I think the boys mentality was that the plan was we were going to challenge Skutt," said HHS head coach Scott Rosno. "I think the summer run that the boys did put them in a good position so that that could take place."
Hastings' Jaydon Welsh was the only Tiger to bring home a medal from last year's state meet, placing sixth in a time of 16 minutes, 40.26 seconds.
Rosno said that Welsh has put in a lot of work this summer and has gotten even more from his workouts than he did the previous summers. The coach believes he's primed for a big senior year.
The Tigers also bring back juniors Jonathan Lopez Chojolan (17:22.70) and Landon Eckhardt (17:34.97), who finished 22nd and 35th respectively. The three returners in addition to a talented group of young runners make up a pretty solid corps.
"With that nucleus, I think there's a lot of potential," Rosno said. "But, as a coach, I also know potential is kind of a nasty word. It just means you haven't done anything yet."
There is a lot of excitement on the girls side, as well, especially with the return of defending Class B state champion Chelsey Espinosa, who will be competing in her senior season.
"On the girls side, even though we lost a pair of seniors, having the returning state champion back — and she's had a stronger summer than she did last year even," the coach said. "She's done a lot of good things to put herself in position to succeed, whether it's in the fall or in the future. Chelsey Espinosa just kind of gives you a strong starting point and a strong finisher."
Espinosa finished last year's state race in 19:33.21, beating second-place Tukker Romey of Gering by eight seconds.
Senior Jessie Nguyen (22:15.8) and sophomore Hayden Weiss (22:17.2) finished last year's state meet in 53rd and 55th place, respectively, with former HHS senior Gilliyan Hueske placing in between them at 54th.
Both Nguyen and Weiss as well as sophomore Lilliana Widhelm are expected to make contributions to this year's team's success.
"(Last year) our girls put together a great district meet and not only qualified but ended up winning the district," Rosno said. "I think the girls have a nice squad to kind of get things going."
With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting every sport differently, Rosno said he had all the confidence in his runners staying healthy and respecting the guidelines while they prepare for the season.
"These are kids who are very much maligned with compliance," he said. "Away from practice, we have a lot of kids who will put themselves in position so that a season can still take place. But I also think that if we reach a point where we can't be in school in person, I don't know if the administration will have us doing any activity, regardless of what the NSAA does."
While the Tigers have been able to prepare for the season under the social distancing guidelines, there is still much uncertainty about how meets will take place.
Hastings is set to host its usual season-opening meet, in which score is not kept and other smaller schools are able to run against the Tigers, but there are still details to work out when it comes to spectators.
The HHS coach knows he and his team are willing to do whatever they can to help ensure the season sees its entirety; the only thing left is making sure everyone else is on the same page.
"Questions we have to sit down and talk with our athletic director about are: Are we allowing fans to come to this? This is about the kids competing, so we have to ask if we're allowing fans to come to this particular meet because it's not like we can rope off and have people stay in certain areas. Second, do we require face masks," Rosno asked. "It's what decisions do we need to make that's going to be best for the kids that are competing. If having fans show up in mask for nothing more than to protect the kids competing, that's why we do it."
August
27, Hastings meet
September
5, Cozad invite; 11, at Aurora invite; 17, at Lincoln High invite; 22, at Grand Island invite at Centura Hills Golf Course; 28, at UNK invite
October
1, at York invite; 8, at Sidney invite
