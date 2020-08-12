Hastings High’s first trip back to the state volleyball tournament in 11 years last season was nightmarish.
While excited to be there, the Tigers caught themselves on the wrong side of history in a lopsided loss to Omaha Skutt.
It’s easy to look back now and just shrug with a smile, said head coach Dave Hepner.
“That was a buzzsaw,” he said with a laugh. “Could not have been any worse of a draw.”
The Tigers are now in the record books as the team who scored both the least points in a set (two) and match (13) during the rally-scoring era.
Hepner pointed to the road Hastings took to get there instead as the bright spot of the season.
“The win against Aurora (in the district final) after losing to them the week before (in subdistricts), that was pretty impressive, to be honest,” the HHS coach said. “The fact that we lost to them in subs and go and beat them in a district final, it was really exciting. They played together and bought in.”
Wash all of that state tournament disappointment of yesteryear away and it’s 2020, where the state of Nebraska is going to attempt to play a fall sports season during a pandemic.
“It’ll be interesting if we get that far,” Hepner said of playing a full schedule.
Aside from the inherit challenges, Hepner has had to once again play Monopoly, moving pieces around the volleyball court in order to find the most productive lineup.
Last year, Hepner turned one of his best hitters into a setter. Dacey Sealey will stay in that role part-time this season as Hastings attempts to run a 6-2 offense. Sealey will hit in the front row and set in the back rotations.
“Dacey is just our go-to everything kind of player,” Hepner said. “She’s jumping about 31 inches with her vert now. She spent the summer getting stronger and its going to help a lot going up against those big blocks.”
Sophomore Charli Coil will set the other three rotations.
“That kid has really taken off,” Hepner said of Coil. “She’s solid now. She jump sets everything now and she’s banging the ball. Once she gets confidence as hitter, that 6-2 could look pretty explosive with those two running it.”
Hastings’ graduated 77% of its offensive production, or a total of 762 kills between four seniors.
Hepner looks to replace that with some combination of Hayden Stephenson, Maddie Hilgendorf, Katelyn Shaw and Carley Norlen.
“We’re starting to see some stuff out of Hayden. She’s been timid at times but she has worked really hard,” Hepner said. “She’s banging it. She’s almost 6-1 and she’s hitting it harder than I’ve ever seen her hit it.
“Maddie is going to be a solid right side for us. She’s a really good alternate setter for us, too, which gives Charli and Dacey a chance to hit on the outside and keep the defenses guessing a little bit.”
Hepner doesn’t love the idea of moving Norlen, who set the state digs record last season, from libero to hitter, but it’ll have to do for now.
“We’ve always been pretty solid in the passing department. Carley Norlen is legit as a passer and server, but now we’re using her in the middle and outside,” Hepner said. “We’re just one hitter away from being really good.”
Shaw played in just 13 matches last season as a sophomore.
“She’s got a cannon of an arm, it’s just can she control it,” Hepner said. “She’s improved a lot and we’re looking for her to score a lot of points for us from the serving line and as an outside hitter. She just hammers it.”
Bella and Hannah Satterly will see the court, as well, mostly in passing roles. Karsyn Cress and Nevaeh Morrow will come off the bench.
Hastings opens its season with York visiting The Jungle Aug. 27.
“I think we’ll be competitive this year, I really do,” Hepner said. “We’ve got some nice pieces to the puzzle.”
2020 schedule
27, York 7 p.m.; 29, at Norfolk invite 9 a.m.
September
1, at Adams Central triangular 5 p.m.; 3, McCook 7 p.m.; 5, at Lexington invite 9 a.m.; 8, Grand Island 6:30 p.m.; 17, at Holdrege 7 p.m.; 19, at Central City invite 9 a.m.; 22, Gothenburg, Crete triangular 5 p.m.; 24, at North Platte 7 p.m.; 26, at Riverside invite 9 a.m.; 29, at Columbus 6:30 p.m.
October
3, at Scotus invite 9 a.m.; 6, at Northwest, Beatrice triangular 5 p.m.; 8, Aurora 7 p.m.; 15, at Norris 6:30 p.m.
