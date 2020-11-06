Class B opponents know this year's Hastings football team is full of talent. The Tigers were talented last year, too, boasting tons of speed and big play ability. But this postseason, HHS is proving it is mentally tough, as well.
That mental strength was evident Friday when the Tigers traveled to Northwest for the second time in three weeks, this time in the Class B quarterfinals. With the game tied at 42-apiece and just 16 seconds on the clock, HHS kicker Breyer Menke took the field after already missing two extra points in the game.
Menke didn't let those prior misfires faze him, as he cooly and calmly drilled a 25-yard game-winning field goal, lifting second-seeded Hastings to a 45-42 win over the 10th-seeded Vikings and propelling the Tigers into the semifinals.
"Our long snapper, Justin Musgrave, he does a great job and always gets it where Jarrett (Synek) can get it. I trusted them and I'm glad they trusted me. I was just thinking, 'Don't screw it up,' " Menke said with a laugh.
"We struggled with PATs, and for him to step up and hit that, it was just awesome," said HHS head coach Charlie Shoemaker.
The victory puts Hastings just one win from the state title game for the first time since 2000. Shoemaker said his team is right where it expected to be at the beginning of the season.
"It was such a chess game," he said. "We had a lot of guys make some really big plays (Friday) across the board. I'm just real proud of the kids. It's an awesome feeling."
Throughout the night, the Hastings offense was jumping out in front of the Vikings only to have them respond with another touchdown. After taking a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, Northwest answered with a pair of touchdowns for a one-point lead. HHS went up 21-14 right before halftime only to have Northwest tie the game on their first drive of the second half.
With the score knotted up at 21-all, Hastings quarterback Jarrett Synek orchestrated two huge touchdown drives on back-to-back possessions.
With just over 7 minutes left in the third, the Tigers marched down to the NW 23-yard line, where Synek delivered a beautifully thrown ball to Carson Shoemaker in the end zone. However, the ball was dropped. No harm came to Hastings as Synek powered into the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown run on the next play, shedding tacklers along his way.
After the HHS defense got a three-and-out, Synek went right back to Shoemaker, and the receiver rewarded the QB's trust with a huge 67-yard touchdown, giving the Tigers a 35-21 lead and all of the momentum.
"Those were big drives," Synek said. "Carson's always been a fighter. Even if he drops one he's going to go make the next play. I always have trust to throw it up to him."
After Northwest cut the lead back to seven, Synek again used his feet for a big play, rushing 21 yards to set up a Zaide Weidner touchdown — his second of the night — for a 42-28 advantage.
Synek finished with 105 yards rushing and 330 passing, totaling three touchdowns.
"He's a beast," the HHS coach said of Synek. "He's just a warrior; it's unbelievable. He took some licks and just kept going. He just keeps a calm demeanor out there with everybody. Our guys rally behind him so much; he's just a good leader."
Weidner's score put HHS up 14 with 10 minutes left. The Vikings were also led by a relentless competitor at the quarterback position, who just happened to also be wearing No. 4, just like Synek. Sam Hartman led the Vikings with 159 yards on the ground and 271 through the air. He had a part in all six Northwest touchdowns, throwing five of them and rushing for another.
Hartman tied the game at 42-42 with 2:36 left in the game, throwing a 21-yard touchdown to Austin Cooley, who had great blocking in front of him on a swing pass to the right side of the field.
Perhaps the biggest play call of the game came on the ensuing possession, when Hastings faced a third-and-6 from its own 39. Charlie Shoemaker called a reverse play, which Carson took and raced 32 yards down the left sideline to the Vikings' 29.
Synek then found Austin Nauert down the middle of the field for a 23 yard gain down to the 1-yard line. The Tigers lost yards on each of the next three plays, but a Northwest offsides call set Menke up for a 25-yard field attempt. His boot through the uprights gave Hastings a three-point lead and helped him eradicate some demons of his own.
"Sophomore year, we played these guys and I missed a somewhat game-winning field goal. I missed it wide left, but this feels good right now," Menke said.
There were just 12 seconds left on the clock after the kick, but the Viking offense never got the chance to use it. Hastings squibbed the kickoff, which went off of a Northwest player and into the hands of the Tiger coverage squad.
Carson Shoemaker hauled in five passes for 123 yards and a TD, and Nauert had six receptions for 101 yards. Weidner totaled 49 yards on 10 carries on the ground, while Trevor Sullivan added a rushing touchdown.
Hastings' last trip to the semifinals resulted in a 7-3 loss to Scottsbluff. This time, the Tigers will host third-seeded Elkhorn, which defeated Waverly in convincing fashion Friday, winning 41-16. But HHS is ready to take on any challenger after Friday's thrilling victory.
"This win means a lot, but we didn't work just to make it to the semifinals," Synek said. "Like coach Shoe told us, every team is just a step in the road. We took another step forward and now we only have one more before we get to Lincoln. That's been our goal since we've known each other, get to Lincoln."
