All season long, the Hastings boys basketball team has fought tooth and nail with every obstacle it’s faced. And just two days after losing to crosstown rival Adams Central in a rout, the Tigers had another challenge in Class B No. 5 Waverly.
The Vikings entered Thursday with only four losses, all of which came against ranked teams. Nonetheless, HHS pushed the visitors to the brink of defeat in its final home game of the regular season, but Waverly fended off the Tigers’ upset bid, earning a 48-44 road victory.
“I keep telling the kids we’re going to get one of these (games), because we are; it’s coming. We just fight so hard and compete so hard,” said HHS head coach Drew Danielson. “I thought we were there at the end. At the end of the day, that’s a top five team in Class B. That’s where we want to be. We’re there, we just have make a couple more plays.”
Hastings’ starting lineup featured five seniors, as they took the court for their final home regular season contest, and seven of the eight Tigers that stepped on the court during the game were seniors. Danielson said this game epitomized the effort the seniors have shown this season. He added that the group’s contribution to the program will not be forgotten.
“I think this game (Thursday night), their last game here, really epitomized who they are as people and what the’ve given to this program,” the coach said. “They’re a bunch of fighters. They’ve battled all season long... One day we’re going to look back at this senior class and they’re going to be big in what we’re going to build.”
The final seconds of the game were filled with confusion for both sides. Waverly hit a pair of free throws with just 13 seconds remaining to go up by four, and the Tigers knew that the clock would keep running after they scored a basket. So, after Brennan Witte quickly cut the Vikings’ advantage to four, Justin Musgrave grabbed the ball to spur a delay of game warning, which would stop the clock.
Unfortunately for Hastings, the referees got together, brought the coaches together, and then determined that the play should result in a technical foul.
“My understanding: That’s a delay of game,” Danielson said. “It’s a warning and then we throw it in again. But they said since it was under five seconds, it’s an unsportsmanlike act, so they called a T.”
Waverly got two free throws with 3.9 seconds and missed both, but the Vikings also got the ball back as a result of the technical. After an HHS foul, Waverly’s Cole Murray hit his fourth and fifth free throws of the fourth quarter, clinching the Vikings’ 48-44 victory.
Throughout the game, the Vikings were able to gain a little bit of separation, only to have HHS claw its way back. And most of the time, that push to get back in the game came from Witte.
The senior poured in more than half of the team’s points, tallying 25 on 9-for-16 shooting. Austin Nauert totaled six points, four of which came in big moments in the fourth quarter.
Forty of Waverly’s 48 points were scored by Murray and Andrew Heffelfinger. Heffelfinger finished with 23 points while Murray had 17.
Both the Tigers and Vikings displayed intense defensive play. Danielson was proud of his team’s defensive effort as well as the offense’s composure against the tough Vikings defense. One of the big reasons for the efficiency on both sides of the ball was the return of senior Jarrett Synek, who missed time from the team.
“We got our communicator back in Synek, so our defense looked a little better (Thursday). Thought our rotations were better, but we’re just one play away — finishing a rebound, finishing a charge, finishing a loose ball,” Danielson said. “I thought we executed when we needed to execute. We were just short one play.”
Hastings’ schedule remains tough, as it closes the regular season out with a road contest against Elkhorn — ranked fourth and the only team to beat Waverly twice — on Saturday and then wrapping up the schedule at Elkhorn North.
Waverly (13-4).....10 9 12 17 — 48
Hastings (8-9)......6 11 13 14 — 44
Waverly (48)
Cole Murray 4-7 5-6 17, Andrew Heffelfinger 9-15 4-8 23, Riley Marsh 0-3 0-0 0, Preston Harms 2-9 0-2 6, Hogan Wingrove 0-0 0-0 0, Tystin Hoos 1-1 0-0 2, AJ Heffelfinger 0-2 0-0 0, Treyton Cockerill 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-39 9-16 48.
Hastings (44)
Brennan Witte 9-16 5-6 25, Gabe Garcia 2-5 0-0 5, Justin Musgrave 1-7 0-0 3, Jarrett Synek 1-4 1-3 3, Austin Nauert 2-2 2-3 6, Landon Jacobus 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Power 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 16-36 8-12 44.
