Hastings High’s new uniforms finally debuted on Thursday during the team’s 2021 season opener.
The all black threads have been sitting unused for over a year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last season.
“The seniors didn’t get to wear them last year, but I think we’re making it up,” said senior Brayden Mackey, who added he is a fan of the monochromatic look.
Mackey, the starting pitcher in Hastings 8-6 win over Norris at Duncan Field, was part of a three-pitcher effort that calmed an offense with at least two Division I recruits.
The Hastings staff, including Markus Miller, who earned the win, and Luke Brooks, the save, overcame four defensive errors and halted Norris rallies in the first, fourth and seventh innings to improve to 1-0.
“I was very impressed with our pitching staff as a whole,” said Tigers head coach Blake Marquardt.
Mackey lasted into the fourth inning after surviving a first-inning error he committed. It led to a run on an RBI triple by Norris’ Landon Meyer two batters later. Meyer later scored on a groundout by CJ Hood.
“It was the first inning of the year, it was a bobble back to him, and you lose your composure for a little bit,” Marquardt said. “If we don’t have that (error) they might score one run or maybe they score none. He got rattled and then he settled in just fine.”
The senior right-hander recovered with scoreless second and third frames in which he retired the side in order and struck out three. He was replaced with Miller in the fourth after the first two batters reached and his pitch count hit 63. Just one of the four runs Mackey was charged with was earned.
“That was my first ever start (on varsity) so it felt good to be back out there,” Mackey said. “I just had to locate, hit my spots, get the off speed going and it worked out.”
“Mackey did exactly what we needed him to do, which was get into the fourth inning,” Marquardt said. “We had a pitch count of about 60-65 for all of our pitchers today. It’s still cold out, it’s early in the season and we need our guys to stay healthy. We have a pitching staff that is deep.”
Miller, a junior southpaw, nearly finished the game before the tying run reached for Norris with two outs in the seventh. He struck out Meyer and Hood to begin the frame but Jagger Amend stroked an infield single and Ryan Gouldin drew a walk.
Marquardt opted for Brooks, who struck out Colton Wahlstrom for the game’s final out.
“We have all the confidence in the world in (Miller),” Marquardt said.
Hastings didn’t trail in the game for long. The Tigers extended the first inning by sending 12 hitters to the plate and netted six runs of four hits.
Braden Kalvelage reached on an error and later scored on one during his steal attempt at third base. Mackey was hit in his first at-bat and scored on Brooks’ first of two singles.
Cambren Montague and Trayton Newman also singled. Newman’s plated Brooks. Montague scored on Justin Musgrave’s fielder’s choice.
Trevor Sullivan scored Musgrave with a base hi, and Luke Stevens, who walked, scored on a wild pitch.
The initial six-run cushion was enough for Hastings, which tacked on an insurance run in the fourth and fifth innings.
“You never expect a big inning like that,” said Marquardt. “We didn’t get rattled by the velocity or the off speed. They really stayed within themselves. We situationally hit really well tonight, I thought. We scrapped for two late in the game.”
Mackey led off the fourth with a walk, was bunted over by Brumbaugh, reached third on a wild pitch, and scored on single by Newman.
Sullivan walked in the fifth and Mackey singled him home.
It was the first Hastings win since beating Norris two years ago in the 2019 state tournament 672 days prior. The Titans are rated second preseason in Class B and the Tigers seventh.
“It’s just good to be back out in spring baseball,” Marquardt said. “I know we coached American Legion, but it’s just a different feel this time of year. You’re competing for your school and I’m just happy for all the guys and the state of Nebraska for getting out again.”
A handful of Tigers played baseball over the 2020 summer, but most were playing for the Johnson Imperial Homes Braves junior team and only a few were on the senior Five Points Bank Chiefs, Marquardt said.
While the Tigers have a roster full of seniors, many are still making a leap.
“It is a big jump,” said Marquardt, whose team travels to Lincoln North Star on Friday. “You’re competing against guys that are Division I athletes and we have several starters that haven’t played since two years ago. We’re all over the map, so coming together today was really exciting for me. I really enjoyed it.”
NOR (0-1)..........200 301 0 — 6 5 4
HAS (1-0)..........600 110 x — 8 8 4
W — Markus Miller. L — Bryson Schultz. S — Luke Brooks.
3B — N, Landon Meyer.
