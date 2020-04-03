The game plan for Hastings High against Grand Island Northwest Friday night was to let the quarterback carry the load.
HHS quarterbacks Trent Gloystein and David Cooke did exactly that as the Tigers bashed arch rival GINW 48-0 for their first win of the season. Hastings gained 462 yards on the ground on 62 carries.
“Both players were very consistent in their play and made good decisions,” Hastings High coach Rick Ripperger said. “I’m very happy for our seniors as they had a great week of practice after a tough loss last week.”
Gloystein led the Tigers in the first half with three short runs for scores.
The first score was set up after the first of eight turnovers by the Vikings.
With the short field, Gloystein scored on a 1-yard plunge with 10:07 to play in the first quarter.
On their next possession, the Tigers marched 68 yards — capped by Gloystein’s 2-yard run with 2:06 left in the quarter.
The Tigers final score of the half was set up by a fumble recovery by Andy Streff at the Viking 45 yard line. Ten plays later, Gloystein scored from the one.
“Everything we have worked for paid off tonight. We played great,” Gloystein said outside of the jubilant Tiger locker room. “We were fired up tonight to play GINW. We expected to do well on offense tonight.”
The turnover bug continued for GINW in the second half. After forcing the Tigers to punt, the Vikings fumbled the punt at their own 46-yard line.
Gloystein scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run with 6:37 to go in the third quarter. Gloystein ended the night with 127 yards on 19 carries.
“Tonight the bleeding was on their side.” Ripperger said. “Our secondary played well tonight. Brett White and Jordan Clancy came up with some big interceptions.”
The Tigers held GINW to 72 yards on 20 carries.
Cooke led the Tigers on their final score of the third quarter. Hastings went 84 yards on five plays after Clancy’s interception. Cooke scored on 30-yard run around the right side with two seconds left in the quarter.
Following White’s second interception of the game, Cooke weaved his way into the end zone with a 14-yard run with 8:18 to go in the game. Cooke led all rushers with 140 yards on 15 carries.
The Vikings’ woes continued on their next possession as the Tigers’ David Dedrick recovered the eighth Viking turnover of the night.
Travis Morrow scored the Tigers’ final touchdown as he burst up the middle — untouched — for a 33-yard score with 6:15 to play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.