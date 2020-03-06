LINCOLN — Adams Central’s defense deserves credit for holding No. 3 North Bend Central to just one field goal in the second half of Friday’s Class C-1 semifinal.
But North Bend Central’s warrants as much praise for the trouble it caused the Patriots.
The third-seeded Tigers clamped down on Adams Central shooters Bryn Lang and Libby Trausch, who combined for just seven points on 2-of-16 shooting and one 3-pointer.
Trausch alone had 18 points and four 3s in Thursday’s first-round win. But North Bend shadowed the Patriots when they had the ball and squeaked out just enough offense in a 39-31 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena that advanced the Tigers to their first title game in 19 years where they’ll face No. 1 Lincoln Christian.
“North Bend did a great job defensively,” Adams Central head coach Evan Smith said. “We kind knew coming in that that was something they hang their hat on.
“They chased Libby off the line pretty hard... They’re a tough defensive team and that’s what we told our girls. We were going to have to get some back cuts and they covered that up well. They’re in the state championship for a reason.”
North Bend relied heavily on their defensive pressure to force turnovers and break out in transition. The Patriots emphasized making the Tigers shoot the ball, knowing they weren’t as comfortable away from the rim.
“Most of our baskets are from two feet away,” North Bend head coach Aaron Sterup said. “We get fast break layups, offensive rebounds, things like that. We don’t love to shoot.”
On the contrary, North Bend recognized Adams Central as sharpshooters, and thus, took that aspect of the game away.
“We knew they could shoot. We were told by several people and (through) watching film that these guys can shoot if we leave them open,” Sterup said. “We really said we’ve got to get out on shooters and we gave up a few drives because of it, but we felt like if we could keep their shooters from knocking down shots, we’d have a good shot and I think we frustrated them a little bit and it worked for the most part.”
North Bend’s attention to Trausch and Lang allowed Jessica Babcock, who scored a team-high 11 points, to work on the interior. And using her 6-foot, 2-inch frame, Rachel Goodon slipped through the lane a couple times and scored otherwise on put-backs for nine points.
Adams Central hit two more field goals (12) than North Bend, but the biggest discrepancy was at the free throw line. The Tigers shot 24 times from the charity stripe and made 18. AC was 6-of-9 there.
Fourteen of North Bend’s 16 second-half points were on free throws.
“We knew going in that they weren’t going to shoot the ball very well from the perimeter,” Smith said. “We did a good job defensively in that respect, but we did not keep our hand out of the cookie jar. We got caught reaching a lot, and credit to them, they were able to rise up and are just so athletic and jump so high. Our girls got stuck a couple times.”
One of three sisters, Sydney Emanuel finished with a game-high 13 points for North Bend — nine of which were via free throws in the second half.
Lauren and Kaitlyn Emanuel combined for 15 points. Lauren hauled in nine rebounds.
“We’re not complaining,” Sterup said of coaching the sisters. “We’re happy to have them and there’s another on coming...They really work well together and the rest of the team, so it’s fantastic.”
Trailing 23-16 at halftime, Adams Central closed to 28-25 by the end of the third quarter when Goodon beat the buzzer on a pick-and-roll from Babcock.
“We told our girls as long as you give yourself an opportunity in the fourth quarter,” Smith said. “And I thought we did that, even getting it back to (four) there before they hit some free throws down the stretch. We gave ourself some opportunities and unfortunately we came up short.”
Goodon later converted an old-fashioned three-point play of the same variety to pull back within four halfway through the final period.
“We were trying to get (Goodon) some touches down there,” Smith said. “We thought we had some mismatches, especially when (6-1 Lauren Samuelson) wasn’t on her. She did a good job finishing for us down there when we were able to get her the ball.”
Sydney Emanuel and Megan Ortmeier finished off the game by making 7-of-8 charity tosses.
Adams Central will play St. Paul for third place Saturday at 3 p.m. at Lincoln East High School. The Wildcats beat the Patriots by 14 when the teams met on Jan. 11.
Despite the stigma surrounding consolation games, Smith said the Patriots, who won their only championship in 1995, look forward to it.
“We’ve still got work to do. We want to get St. Paul (Saturday). They got us earlier in the year, so it’ll be a rematch,” Smith said. “A lot of people maybe don’t want to play that (third-place game), but we talked about wanting to send our seniors out on the right note. Our girls are ready to go, they want to play. We’ll give St. Paul our best shot and see what happens.”
AC (17-11).........6 10 9 6 — 31
NBC (26-2).........11 12 5 11 — 39
Adams Central (31)
Libby Trausch 1-9 2-2 4, Jessica Babcock 4-13 3-6 11, Bryn Lang 1-7 0-0 3, Cami Wellensiek 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Dierks 1-2 0-0 2, Rachel Goodon 4-6 1-1 9, Caitlyn Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Lauryn Scott 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 12-42 6-9 31.
North Bend Central (39)
Abby Post 0-0 0-0 0, Cierra Kluthe 0-4 0-0 0, Sydney Emanuel 2-4 9-10 13, Megan Ortmeier 2-3 3-4 7, Lauren Emanuel 2-10 3-5 7, Kaitlyn Emanuel 3-9 1-3 8, Hannah Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Ally Pojar 1-4 2-2 4. Totals: 10-39 18-24 39.
Three-point goals — AC 1-10 (Trausch 0-3, Babcock 0-1, Lang 1-5, C. Scott 0-1); NBC 1-11 (S. Emanuel 0-1, L. Emanuel 0-1, K. Emanuel 1-4, Williams 0-5). Rebounds — AC 30 (Goodon 9); NBC 31 (L. Emanuel 9). Turnovers — AC 16; NBC 12.
