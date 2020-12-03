In their home opener, the Hastings High Tigers took on the Lady Jays of Seward. The Tigers used their defensive intensity to gain momentum to build a 13-point halftime lead.
“I thought we played with good courage on defense,” said Tigers head coach Greg Mays. “We probably gambled more that we want to, but I thought they played tough and made Seward go to option number two and option number three which was good to see.”
The Tigers extended their lead in the second half to 24 points as they won 53-29.
After getting off to a slow start on the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers fell behind 0-3. Junior Maddie Hilgendorf gave the Tigers their first bucket of the game at the 6:31 mark making it 2-3. The Tigers increased their defensive pressure, forcing seven straight turnovers building a 14-6 lead. Senior Dacey Sealey nailed a bucket from beyond the arc and sophomore Charli Coil finished an old fashioned three-point play to give the Tigers an 18-8 first quarter lead.
Junior Delaney Mullen sunk a pair of free throws early in the second quarter, extending the Tiger lead. Hilgendorf made a 3-point field goal and a couple of free throws as the Tigers pulled ahead 29-11 late in the first half.
The Lady Jays scored the last five points of the half, making the score 29-16 in favor of the Tigers.
HHS came out of the locker room ready to play defense, holding the Lady Jays to just two points in the third quarter. Junior McKinsey Long and senior Nyagour Duang scored early for the Tigers, and Sealey scored the final six points of the third quarter as they built a 39-18 lead.
With one quarter left to play, Long scored 10 straight points for the Tigers, including three trey’s in a row to give them a 49-24 lead.
“That’s McKinsey’s job,” Mays said. “She has good shot and that’s what we need from her.”
The Lady Jays put together a 5-2 run to end the game, but a pair of free throws from sophomore Emma Synek would give the Tigers a 53-29 victory in their home opener against the Jays.
“It was a good first night and I’ve been doing this long enough to know any win is a good one,” commented Mays. “We’ve been practicing well, not really shooting great, but I thought the effort has been good and the effort was good tonight.”
Seward...............8 8 2 11 — 29
Hastings.........18 11 10 14 — 53
Seward (29)
Delaney Anderson 1, Hannah Benedict 5, Madison Dominy 3, Ellie Greisen 2, Tarryn Hartman 2, Ava King 1, Keira Lliteras 3, Tanya Miller 6, Abbey Ringler 4, Eden Schulz 2.
Hastings (53)
Charli Coil 3, Nyagour Duang 2, Maddi Hilgendorf 7, McKinsey Long 17, Delaney Mullen 6, Dacey Sealey 16, Emma Synek 2.
Three-point field goals: Seward (Dominy 1, Lliteras 1, Miller 2) Hastings (Hilgendorf 1, Long 4, Sealey 1).
