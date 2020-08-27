York’s Masa Scheierman, coupled with a few too many Hastings High errors, proved to be too much to overcome for the Tigers, who opened the 2020 volleyball season with a four-set loss to the Dukes Thursday night.
Scheierman’s match-high 21 kills and four blocks carried York to its first victory of the season. The Dukes took the final three sets to win the match 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21.
“We did not do a very good job covering angles,” HHS head coach Dave Hepner said. “They didn’t hit line once. They hit hard angle every single time and we didn’t block it. We were too far out and (Scheierman) just had that nice wide open angle every time.”
Hastings covered everyone else well enough — no other York player had more than six kills, but at times, the Tigers were their own worst enemy.
Take the final few points of the match, for example, where the fourth set was knotted at 19-all. A service error and a hitting error by the Tigers put York in front before Hepner called timeout. Another Hastings error followed on the next attack, and the Dukes fed Scheierman, who collected York’s final three kills, to finish off the game.
“Too many missed serves and too many errors on our part,” Hepner said. “We didn’t quite bring it like we need to.”
Hastings controlled much of the first set before eventually winning it 25-21.
The Tigers led 7-1 out of the gate on a pair of kills by Hayden Stephenson, who led HHS with 14, and a handful of York errors.
The Dukes cut into the deficit later in the set, pulling within 19-17 and 22-20 before a service error, net violation and hitting error handed the Tigers the first set victory.
“I think we caught them a little off-guard,” Hepner said. “We tipped them a lot early.”
But the HHS coach said his team failed to adjust during the middle sets, which York dominated.
“We didn’t adjust to their adjustment,” he said. “We talked about banging it to the corner’s, over and over again. We do it every day in practice and we did it two or three times the entire night. We scored on those, but it’s just that mental part and we’ve got to start trusting that we do know what we’re talking about coaching-wise and they’ve got to put it into play.”
Hastings opted to tip, rather than take a full swing for much of the match, which frustrated Hepner. He said he’d like to have seen more attempts at powering through the York block and finding the floor more aggressively.
“They were aggressive and we weren’t,” Hepner said. “That’s why we lost. When we were aggressive we played right with them, but when we weren’t, they’ve got way more offense than we do and until we learn to swing when we can swing, it’s going to be a rough go.”
Dacey Sealey scored five of her 10 kills in the opening set. She dished out nine assists in the 6-2 offense, alongside Charli Coil, who had 20 assists for Hastings.
“We’re real rough,” Hepner said. “But we’re going to get better. It’s a good group and they work hard and they like each other and they get better every day in practice.”
Scheierman picked up steam as the match went on, tallying eight kills in the fourth set. Maddie Portwine found the floor three times in the final set for York. Portwine’s 3 1/2 blocks were Hastings rally killers in the latter half of the match, as well.
Hastings rolled to a 9-3 lead in the fourth set behind the serve of Katelyn Shaw and a pair of kills by Maddie Hilgendorf.
York stormed back with an 8-1 run and extended it to 14-6 to eventually lead 17-15.
Hastings scored three quick points on a kill by Shaw, an error, and an ace by Naveah Morrow before Scheierman finished the job for the Dukes.
“I don’t think we were playing not to lose, but I think we were playing safe (down the stretch),” Hepner said. “You get tight and you can’t do that.”
YHS (1-0).....................................21 25 25 25
HHS (0-1)....................................25 18 14 21
York (kills-aces-blocks)
Maddie Portwine 6-0-3 1/2, Brynn Hirschfeld 1-1-0, Natalie Rockenbach 2-2-0, Addison Legg 3-0-0, Masa Scheierman 21-2-4, Erin Case 3-3-1 1/2, Dannika Lamberty 4-0-0, Destiny Shepherd 0-2-0. Totals: 40-10-9.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Dacey Sealey 10-0-0, Carley Norlen 01-0, Charli Coil 2-2-0, Katelyn Shaw 6-0-0, Maddie Hilgendorf 4-0-1, Hayden Stephenson 14-0-0, Naveah Morrow 0-1-0. Totals: 36-4-1.
Assists — York, Hirschfeld 20, Rockenbach 12, Scheierman 2, Lamberty 1. HHS, Coil 20, Sealey 9, Norlen 1, Shaw 1.
