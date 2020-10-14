Hastings’ day began with the fast offensive start it wanted. The Tigers posted six runs through the first three innings in their 8-2 win over Crete in the first round of the Class B state tournament.
But third-seeded Norris was a buzzsaw in the winner’s bracket nightcap.
Alexis Wiggins willed the Titans (28-4) to victory with her stellar performances both in the circle and at the plate.
Wiggins almost singlehandedly beat the Tigers. The senior ace dealt the two biggest offensive blows and danced around sporadic Hastings rallies with her rise ball.
The Tigers’ final rally fell short in what ended up a 4-3 Norris victory that secured a second date with Omaha Skutt Catholic Thursday at 7 p.m.
Hastings (30-4) slipped into the consolation bracket where it will meet either eighth-seeded Elkhorn or No. 5 Seward.
A team that has proven time and again this season that the big moment is a shining one, Hastings couldn’t scratch out the clutch hit Wednesday night.
“We left some runners on early, and I think it kind of hurt us,” said HHS head coach Ashley Speak. “But, you tip your cap to (Norris), they did an awesome job. I think they’re one of the best teams in the state, obviously, and (Wiggins) pitched unbelievable tonight.”
Kaelan Schultz provided what was a big hit at the time with her home run to right center to lead off the fourth. It tied the game one after Wiggins put Norris ahead with an RBI single in the first.
Faith Molina put Hastings in front with her squeeze bunt in the fourth that scored Delaney Mullen.
McKinsey Long provided the Tigers more breathing room with some heads-up base running in the fifth. Long reached on an error on a shallow pop up to right field and scurried to second on the play. She took third on a foul fly out after noticing no Norris player attempting to cover the bag. Long then scored on a wild pitch.
“We’ve really worked on that in practice,” Speak said. “(Long) actually made two great plays because she took second on that little bleeder and then she took third. But, yeah, she prides herself on that and has done a nice job for us lately just getting on base and making those reads.”
Norris, which won the coin flip and elected to be the home team, answered in its half of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Following a walk and two singles, Wiggins clipped a ball into centerfield, which scored two runs to tie the game at 3-3.
Later in the inning, a wild pitch by Molina on a 3-0 count provided Norris the eventual winning run.
Speak turned to the bullpen to relieve Molina, who had pitched 12 2/3 innings to that point. Peytin Hudson proceeded to retire four of the six batters she faced, allowing just one hit and issuing one walk.
Although Molina was laboring, Speak said she doesn’t regret waiting to insert Hudson into the game.
“If we would have scored (in the seventh), I think we would have gone back to Faith. She did a nice job with 3-4-5,” Speak said. “(Norris) has an unbelievable lineup. They’re tough 1-through-9, so we were bouncing that idea around. P-Hud came in a did a nice job shutting them down, also.”
Hastings put a pair of runners on in the seventh. With an infield single by Sophie Cerveny and Sammy Schmidt reaching on an error, the Tigers had Norris on the ropes. But Schultz’s lineout to a diving third baseman turned into a game-ending double play.
Cerveny led off the game with a triple, but was stranded at third.
Wiggins struck out seven Tigers and held the potent HHS offense to well below its season average of 9-plus runs per game.
“She had that (rise ball) and I think she had a curveball, and the umpire was giving her some spots and we just couldn’t put the ball in play enough,” Speak said.
Hastings’ performance in the evening hardly mimicked its effort in the opening round against No. 7 Crete.
The Tigers racked up eight runs on nine hits and put together a complete game for their 30th win of the season.
After Crete’s Lexi Mach put the Cardinals ahead with a solo shot in the first inning, Hastings owned the game.
Schmidt answered Mach’s bomb with one of her own. Then, the Tigers strung together five hits in the third, including a two-RBI double by Hudson and an RBI double by Schultz, to tack on five runs.
Later, Schultz answered Crete’s second run — which was aided by two defensive miscues by the Tigers — with a two-run home run.
Molina K’d eight Cardinals and surrendered just three hits.
“Faith pitched a great game on the mound, our offense was clicking quite a bit, and our defense — besides a couple mental plays —did an awesome job also,” Speak said of the Crete game.
The Tigers, who won their opener at state for just the fourth time in 10 trips, will have to win out if they’re going to be state champions in 2020.
“Every team that we beat from here on out goes home,” Speak said. “I think we’ve got to bring it, we’ve got to have everything.”
Game one
CRE (21-11)......100 100 0 — 2 9 1
HHS (30-3)......105 200 x — 8 10 2
W — Faith Molina. L — Lexi Mach.
2B — H, Kaelan Schultz, Peytin Hudson.
HR — H, Sammy Schmidt, Schultz. C, Mach.
Game two
HHS (30-4)........000 210 0 — 3 6 1
NOR (28-4).......100 030 x — 4 8 2
W — Alexis Wiggins. L — Faith Molina.
2B — N, Taylor McMurray.
3B — H, Sophie Cerveny.
HR, H, Kaelan Schultz.
