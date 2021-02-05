In a back-and-forth match Friday night, both Hastings High and North Platte were looking to find an advantage and stick to it.
With North Platte leading 22-20 at halftime, the Tigers were right in the ball game. The Tigers traded runs with the Bulldogs, but ultimately fell short in OT, 46-45.
Nonetheless, HHS head coach Greg Mays was pleased with the effort.
“Normally I wouldn’t play for the last shot. The girls did a good job with it. We got two pretty good looks,” Mays said. “We were aggressive with it. We did a good job of executing down toward the end and did a good job fighting back. We had a good run early on in the half and took control against a really good Class A team. We saw in the first half, that we are used to being the most physical team and when we are not, we got a little in shock. They (North Platte) were being a little more physical and we had to respond to it. We took care of the ball a little bit better and hit shots.”
The Tigers managed to go on a 7-0 run in the last 1:52 of the half to cut the lead to two. Hastings came roaring out of the locker room to start the second half, going on a 12-2 run to go up 32-24 with four minutes remaining in the third and taking a 35-32 lead going into the fourth.
The Bulldogs then went on a 8-0 run to retake the lead back from Hastings. With under three minutes in regulation, the Tigers needed a spark and got one from McKinsey Long, who was fouled on a made basket to cut the lead to two. On the next Tigers’ possession, KK Laux knocked down two free throws to tie the game and send the game into overtime tied at 44-44.
In OT, the Tigers were not able to put up many shots. The Tigers managed to go 0-for-2 in overtime, with their lone point coming at the charity stripe from Lauren Hinrichs. North Platte went 1-for-3 from the field in OT. In what became the game-winning play, Bulldogs’ Gracie Haneborg was fouled on her shot which she made to give the Bulldogs a 46-45 lead with under 30 seconds left.
Hastings would have one last shot to win it. Long managed to get off a 3-point shot that came up short for the Tigers, as the Bulldogs would come into the Jungle and steal a one-point victory over the Tigers.
The Tigers did manage to go 14-for-23 (60%) from the free throw line and that is fine with coach Mays.
“We have been a good free throw shooting team. We got to get our mojo back a little bit. We are a 17-, 18-, 19-out-of-23 team now. If we hit those, we are not playing for overtime,” he said.
Hastings….........13 7 15 9 1 — 46
North Platte....12 10 10 12 2 — 45
