YORK — The Hastings High Tigers (15-17) took on a tough opponent in the York Dukes for the Class B, District 6 final Saturday.
The Dukes (27-8), who defeated the Tigers in the very first game of the year, saw a very different Tigers squad than game one of the season.
“We were 1-5 to start the season and at that point we made some changes and talked about getting better every day,” said Tigers head coach Dave Hepner. “We really kept battling every single day and I thought the last couple of weeks we really peaked. And at the end of the season you want to be playing your best and I think we were. In our sub-districts we had two of the greatest comebacks I’ve ever been a part of in 26 years. We would have liked to go further, but York just has too much power.”
The Tigers brought everything to set one, defeating the Dukes 25-19. But York regrouped and won the next three sets 25-16, 25-21 and 25-16 to take the match and end Hastings season.
“Girl to girl, they’re bigger, they’re taller, they hit harder. We battled and took a set from them early and thought we had momentum,” said Hepner. “I thought that second set really dictated the rest of the game for them and I thought if we could’ve snuck that one out then the pressure goes on them.”
The Tigers opened set one going point-for-point with the Dukes. Senior Dacey Sealey had three early kills for the Tigers as they took a 7-6 lead. Junior Katelyn Shaw served an ace and senior Hayden Stephenson and sophomore Charli Coil teamed up for a block giving the Tigers a 16-12 lead. With the score tied at 18 apiece, the Tigers outscored the Dukes 7-1 with two aces from Sealey to win set one 25-19.
Hastings got kills from Shaw and Stephenson early in set two to tie the score at 4-4. But the Dukes scored the next four points to take an 8-4 lead.
A kill from Sealey and a block from Coil gave the Tigers some momentum as they tied the score at 11 apiece. However, the Dukes continued to gain momentum, taking a 20-13 lead on their way to a 25-16 victory.
The Dukes picked up where they left off, scoring the first four points of the third set. The Tigers continued to battle, getting kills from Sealey and Maddie Hilgendorf. A block from Stephenson and another from Hilgendorf pushed the Tigers to take a 15-13 lead. The Dukes were able to build a narrow lead as they capitalized on errors by the Tigers down the stretch and won set three 25-21.
The Tigers didn’t have enough steam to keep up with the hard-hitting Dukes in set four as they fell behind 13-7. The Tigers got a kill and an ace serve by Shaw, but couldn’t stop the power of the Dukes at the net. The Dukes won set four and the match 25-16.
“We didn’t play our best today. We had too many errors and this time of the year you have to play perfect,” Hepner said. “These girls worked hard all year and I couldn’t be more proud. I hate to see Dacey and Hayden leave and it breaks my heart because they are such great kids and the leadership they showed was just phenomenal and it’s hard to fill those kind of holes.”
