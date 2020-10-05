Only 11 days ago, the Hastings softball team, ranked third in Class B, faced fourth-ranked Northwest at the Crete invite and was run ruled in a 12-4 defeat.
But on Monday, the Tigers looked much better in the semifinals of the Class B, Subdistrict 8 tournament, shutting out the Vikings 4-0 and clinching a spot in the B-8 finals on Tuesday.
“We were able to hit their pitchers (Monday). I think that was huge for us. Maybe not early on, but just to be able to grind out at bats and do it later in the game was huge for us,” HHS head coach Ashley Speak said. “And, defensively we played much better this game than last game. We made all kinds of errors in Crete.”
Speak was much more pleased with her team’s approach at the plate the second time around against the Vikings. She said the HHS hitters took advantage of situations with runners on base.
It didn’t take long for Hastings to get on the board, as Kaelan Schultz belted a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Tiger dugout erupted, as the home team grabbed the early momentum advantage.
“I think anytime you can get momentum in your corner, that’s huge,” Speak said. “We’ve been able to hit the ball all year, but to be able to put it together against a team like this is a big deal. We’ve really been working on situational hitting — it has been a weakness for us. We focused on it and you could see a little of it (Monday).”
HHS added another run when the Sammy Schmidt lined a frozen rope down the first base line. The single went off of the glove of the Vikings’ first baseman and allowed Mckinsey Long to score.
The Tigers were cashing in on their scoring opportunities, while the Vikings were not. Northwest stranded 10 runners on base, as HHS’ Faith Molina pitched out every jam she faced.
“She pitched outstanding for us to get the win,” the HHS coach said.
HHS maintained a 2-0 lead until the fifth inning. A single by Sophie Cerveny provoked a throw from left field to second base, but the throw overshot the Vikings infield, allowing Eleanor Oliver — a courtesy runner — to score from third and Cerveny to hustle all the way around the bases to cross the plate for the “little league home run.”
The Tigers tacked on three more runs in the sixth on a double from Peytin Hudson and a single from Alex Curtis.
Molina allowed a one out single but retired the next two Vikings hitters to seal the victory for Hastings.
The Tigers started the day with a 14-2 win over Aurora, scoring 10 runs in the second inning. HHS totaled 13 hits, 11 of which were singles. KK Laux led the team with four RBIs, while Delaney Mullen drove in three and Hudson recorded two RBIs.
Hudson also pitched the first game and gave up just two runs on five hits. Speak said throwing Hudson and allowing Molina to save her strength for the second game was a big reason for the Tigers’ success Monday.
“We’ve had that 1-2 combo all year, and it’s been beneficial to us,” she said. “It keeps us in games like this because nobody is super tired.”
Hastings will now await the winner of Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic on Tuesday. The winner of the subdistrict will automatically advance to the district final; though, all three teams are high enough in the wildcard points that they should all be playing after Tuesday.
“We have a target on our back,” Speak said. “Both of those teams are No. 4 and No. 5 in the state and deserve to be in the championship game (Tuesday). We’ll take whoever we get, but we have to play our game to come out on top.”
GICC
The Crusaders dropped their opening game of the B-8 subdistrict tournament to Northwest, losing 7-0, but they came back and stayed alive in the tournament with a 10-0 shutout of Aurora.
For GICC head coach Brock Culler, the two-out hits his team came up with against Aurora were what he wanted to see after the loss to the Vikings.
“Those two-out hits, two-out rallies, those are good signs for us coaches because it means our kids are tuned into this thing and they understand that we’re still playing for what we want to be playing for. We also know that we have our work cut out for us (Tuesday).”
In the win, Jessica Zehendner drove in three runs while Shaylin Kucera finished with two RBIs. Andrea Palma threw all five innings of the shortened game, allowing no runs and just three hits with five strikeouts.
GICC will have a rematch with Northwest for the right to play Hastings in the subdistrict championship. The Crusaders are 0-2 against the Vikings and 0-2 against the Tigers, but Culler believes his team’s body of work this season has it bound for a district final, regardless of its finish in the grueling subdistrict tournament.
“If you look around the state, there are a lot of subdistricts that aren’t like this,” the GICC head coach said. “You want to be playing Hastings and Northwest — those are the type of teams you want to be playing. We’re blessed and fortunate that we’re in the conversation of great teams like Hastings and Northwest. We’re proud to be here and we’re proud to be competing (Tuesday).”
