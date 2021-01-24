Gabe Garcia seemingly called "game" for Hastings with his second 3-pointer of the fourth quarter and third for the game Saturday evening.
Garcia's high-arcing shot lifted the crowd with it, like a slow motion scene.
The Hastings bench and the reserves behind it stood and rose three fingers in the air with the attempt in mid-flight.
The ball reached its apex, and hammered through the orange rim in a clean flush.
Game.
Although more than three minutes still remained against winless Class A Columbus, the Saturday crowd that filled the Jungle was buzzing and the victory was firmly in Hastings' grasp.
Garcia's triple boosted his total to 17 points before he added a free throw later for his game-high 18.
At the time it hit, it produced a 48-32 lead for the Tigers, who then polished off the victory by making 9-of-12 from the charity stripe.
"Gabe is a heck of a player; he shoots at a really high percentage," said HHS coach Drew Danielson, whose team beat Columbus 57-40. "He felt those (3-pointers) and in that situation, what we want to do is we definitely don't want to stall. There were a couple of possessions that we did and then he shot those and that's how we want to play and finish games."
Danielson was pleased with the way Hastings capped off the night after an ugly start by both teams in what was a choppy, physical game.
"We've had a lot of games like this," Danielson said.
The Tigers (8-6) scored 41 points in the final 16 minutes, far improved from the 16 they posted by halftime.
Hastings mustered just four points in the opening quarter as Danielson felt his team adjusted to match the physicality of the Discoverers.
"Playing a Class A team with that physicality sometimes affects us," he said. "I thought in the second half we did a better job of spreading them out more so we could get by them."
A 3-pointer by Austin Nauert opened the third quarter and energized the Hastings lineup. Soon after, Brennan Witte, Hastings' leading scorer, notched his first bucket following a first half where he went 0-for-5.
Witte, who was 3-for-10 for seven points, was shadowed by Columbus' Ernest Hausmann for most of the night. Hausmann missed a portion of the second half because of a looming injury, said Columbus coach Jordan Hitchcock.
Columbus (0-11) suffered most from its own mistakes and poor shooting. The visitors were 9-for-46 from the field with 21 turnovers. Twenty of their points came at the free throw line, where they collectively shot 20-for-26.
The Discoverers lost by eight to Grand Island on Friday night in a game where they shot 9-for-18 from 3-point land.
"I don't know if it was a hangover or not, but we've got to hit shots," Hitchcock said.
Jarrett Synek scored seven of his 13 in the second half. Roddy McClain, who added six points, pulled down a game-high seven rebounds.
"Roddy had some really big minutes," Danielson said.
"Overall, it was a pretty cool team performance."
Blake Thompson led Columbus with 14 points and Ean Luebbe added 10.
"When shots don't fall — I don't care who you are — you're going to lose games," Hitchcock said.
COL (0-11).............8 6 11 15 — 40
HHS (8-5).............4 12 15 26 — 57
Columbus (40)
Tadan Bell 1-4 2-2 5, Ean Luebbe 0-6 10-10 10, Blake Thompson 5-15 3-4 14, Sam Kwapnioski 2-12 1-4 5, Ernest Hausmann 0-3 3-4 3, Ashton LaPointe 0-0 1-2 1, Ryan Eickhoff 0-2 0-0 0, Connor Martinez 1-3 0-0 2, Landen Hastreiter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 9-46 20-36 40.
Hastings (57)
Brennan Witte 3-10 1-2 7, Gabe Garcia 4-6 7-9 18, Justin Musgrave 0-2 1-2 1, Jarrett Synek 5-9 3-6 13, Austin Nauert 3-3 0-0 7, Roddy McClain 1-4 4-6 6, Brayden Schram 0-1 0-0 0, Landon Jacobus 1-1 3-6 5. Totals: 17-36 19-32 57.
Three-point goals — C 2-26 (Bell 1-3, Luebbe 0-4, Thompson 1-9, Kwapnioski 0-4, Hausmann 0-2, Eickhoff 0-2, Martinez 0-1, Hastreiter 0-1); H 4-12 (Witte 0-2, Garcia 3-4, Musgrave 0-1, Synek 0-1, Nauert 1-1, McClain 0-2, Schram 0-1). Rebounds — C 36 (Hasumann, Luebbe, Bell 6); H 33 (McClain 7). Turnovers — C 21; H 21.
