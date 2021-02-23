GRAND ISLAND — Drew Danielson's description of his first year as Hastings' head coach was representative of the Tigers' season as a whole, but also paraphrased Tuesday's Class B, Subdistrict 7 final.
"A roller coaster," Danielson said.
Through the corkscrews and free falls, though, Danielson's Tigers fastened their seatbelts ... er, shoelaces ... every night.
The group, led by eight seniors, lost countless close games and won some, too.
Thursday's rematch with Northwest wasn't quite like the first meeting — a seven-point loss — but Danielson said that's basketball.
The Tigers' 56-40 loss inside Rosencrants Gymnasium ended their season at 9-12.
"You never want to end the year with a loss," Danielson said, "but I'm very proud of what we did this year. We played relevant basketball in February and that's what this program is about."
Hastings absorbed Northwest's initial run, trailing by as many as eight in the first quarter, before looping back to a one-point deficit midway through the second.
But soon after, the Vikings set sail toward a district final with a 9-0 run to end the half, which extended to 15-0 three minutes into the third quarter.
"The burst at half was a good one," said Northwest head coach Chip Bahe. "I thought that one gave us a lot of confidence. It put a little chink in Hastings, but I tell you what, we have so much respect for them, we knew they weren't going away. And they didn't."
Hastings went more than 13 minutes without a field goal from when Brennan Witte converted an and-one 2 1/2 minutes into the second to Roddy McClain's 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the third.
During that same span, Northwest was 9-for-15 and outscored the Tigers 23-4.
Witte scored all 15 of his points in the first two quarters on 4-of-7 shooting. He missed all six of his shots in the second half where the visitors were a collective 6-for-19.
"If he gets his usual 10 in the second half, we're right there," Danielson said of Witte. "It just didn't happen."
Northwest, which was 10-of-19 in the first half with four 3-pointers, never cooled off like Hastings did.
Alex Brandt, who scored a game-high 17 for the Vikings, paced an impressive 8-for-15 effort from beyond the arc by tying teammate Riley Anderson with three triples on four attempts.
The Vikings outscored Hastings 18-4 in the third, which saw the lead grow to its largest at 27 points.
"We executed the game plan right where we wanted to," Danielson said. "We just couldn't hit shots in the second half. That's really what it came down to."
After Danielson called timeout to stunt the Northwest run at 15 straight points, the Vikings switched to a 2-3 zone that didn't permit Hastings many open looks at the basket.
"We had good looks, they just didn't go in," Danielson said. "I thought we didn't get enough shots up, and it was kind of just fighting an uphill battle."
"I thought that zone helped us," Bahe said. "It nursed a little bit of foul trouble that we had and it made (Hastings) work a little bit. It elongated possessions."
Gabe Garcia finally found his stroke from long range in the fourth and scored his nine points there to trim the deficit.
Brayden Schram, a senior, finished the game off with five straight points.
Danielson said he'll forever be indebted to the senior class.
"One day when we win a state championship, it'll be because of those seniors," he said. "They mean that much to me and it was a great year with those guys. All year we had three of the five starters that didn't play basketball for three or four years, so it was pretty incredible what we accomplished this year."
HAS (9-12)..........11 10 4 15 — 40
NW (15-6)...........17 15 18 6 — 56
Hastings (40)
Brennan Witte 4-13 6-6 15, Gabe Garcia 3-7 0-0 9, Jarrett Synek 0-4 5-8 5, Landon Jacobus 0-0 0-0 0, Austin Nauert 0-4 0-0 0, Roddy McClain 2-7 0-0 6, Brayden Power 0-0 0-0 0, Justin Musgrave 0-1 0-0 0, Brayden Schram 2-2 1-1 5. Totals: 11-36 12-15 40.
Northwest (56)
Parker Janky 3-7 0-1 8, Riley Anderson 4-5 3-4 14, Jed Walford 1-11 8-10 10, Sam Hartman 1-1 0-1 2, Alex Brandt 7-9 0-1 17, Michael Buhrman 2-3 0-0 4, Wyatt Jensen 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 18-37 12-18 56.
Three-point field goals — H 6-19 (Witte 1-5, Garcia 3-6, Nauert 003, McClain 2-4, Musgrave 0-1); NW 8-15 (Janky 2-2, Anderson 3-4, Walford 0-5, Brandt 3-4). Rebounds — H 19 (Synek 5); NW (Brandt 7). Turnovers — H 8; NW 8.
