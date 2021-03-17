For Hastings High School head baseball coach Blake Marquardt, every day is a good day to play baseball.
Just being back on the field after sitting out the entire 2020 season because of the pandemic makes each day of getting out on the field a cause for celebration. Sure, that his talented 2020 team graduated with eight players going on to play college ball — and wondering what may have been had they been able to compete — still smarts a bit. But that was then and this is now.
“Last year would have been kind of a big deal for that class and obviously me as well,” he said. “You had not only a large class but they had a lot to prove. It was going to be the first team that would have completed the high school’s four-year (old) program.
“Unfortunately they didn’t compete. But we still have 12 more seniors this year that are dying to get out there and make their mark in this program. They’re eager to leave something behind, so we’ll see if we can get that to correspond onto the field.”
With ample pitching and solid defense in its corner, the Tigers figure to keep games close while the offense figures out creative ways to put runs on the board.
“Pitching is going to be good for us this year,” Marquardt said. “We’re deep on the mound. We don’t necessarily have that power arm per se, but we have eight or nine guys who can get outs and do a nice job of controlling the game.”
Veterans expected to lead the charge include seniors Braden Kalvelage and Justin Musgrave. Both pitchers have proven to be solid competitors and contributors since joining the varsity squad their sophomore years. Kalvelage will be leaned on heavy as both starting pitcher and center fielder, while Musgrave will begin the season at shortstop and handle relief pitching duties while vying for time in the starting rotation.
“Braden would have played a big role last year,” Marquardt said. “As a sophomore he batted about .460 in the No. 9 hole, and his role would been increased. We’re going to rely on him quite a bit this year hitting in the top of the order.”
Others expected to play a role in determining the team’s fate from the mound in 2021 include juniors Marcus Miller and Luke Brooks and senior Trayton Newman.
Miller, the team’s lone left-hander on the hill, will begin the season as closer, but could see some starting assignments and long-term relief action as well, Marquardt said.
Small ball will be the name of the game offensively, with stolen bases and aggressive base running counted on to generate runs in the early stages of the season. Having lost an entire season, Marquardt thinks it may take some time before the team finds its groove offensively. But with a talented senior nucleus, he expects runs to mount as the season progresses. And runs scored may be what determines how far the team is able to progress in its quest for a winning season.
“We didn’t have a spring season, so some of these guys haven’t played baseball in like two years now,” he said. “That repetition just hasn’t been there until we started practicing about a month ago. With 12 seniors, once we get in our stride, I think we’ll be able to stay in that manner.
“I expect a very competitive season. I think we have the ability to win district and go back to state again. I really do. I’m not sure we’ll host a district — I still think we can — but regardless, we talk to the boys every day and I have no doubt in my mind we can win district this year.”
