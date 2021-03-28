Saturday was a tough day all around for the Hastings boys soccer team. The Tigers left it all out on the field in a windy, bitterly chilly day on the pitch at Hastings High School.
The 80 minutes of regulation and the 20 minutes of overtime still weren’t enough to break the 1-all tie, sending both teams to midfield for a shootout. Unfortunately for Hastings, a pair of saves from Nolan Fennessy lifted the road team to a dramatic victory.
HHS head coach Chris Pedroza knows his team had its opportunities to win the match, but Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic just made the plays when they had to.
“We had multiple chances. That’s what happens in a game when you create a lot and you just can’t get the ball in the back of the net — it drags and then you get to the end of the 80 minutes and it’s a different ball game,” the coach said. “Credit to our opponents; they did a great job and they wanted it a bit more, I feel like, than we did. The effort was there, but it just wasn’t the result we wanted.”
Hastings had a dominating shot-advantage throughout the match, racking up 23 shots to LH/NC’s four attempts in regulation. Especially at the end of the 80 minutes, the Tigers had several good looks at the goal and put solid strikes on the ball, but Fennessy made one impressive play after another in the goal.
“In a way, it gives the opposition momentum going forwards,” Pedroza said of his team’s missed scoring opportunities late in the match. “I just told the team we all need to work better as a team, collectively.
“Perhaps it starts with me; I need to do a better job with them with their finishing at practice. I feel like if they do it in practice they’ll bring it into the game. It’s not like we don’t work on these matters of the game, it’s just at times every game is different and I think that’s what happened (Saturday).”
Most of Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic’s offensive possessions resulted in takeaways by the Tigers, with the road team tallying just three shots before cashing in on a rare scoring chance. In the 63rd minute, Keaton Ranslem broke the scoreless tie.
Ten minutes went by with the Tigers coming up empty each time down the field, but they finally found the equalizer when Gustavo Gonzalez fired a shot past Fennessy, a rare occurrence in the match.
Hastings had some key chances in the final seven minutes to end the contest in regulation; several came close but none found the back of the net.
Heading into overtime, Pedroza told the team to leave it all on the field, and he said to those with fresh legs that they’ll have their chance to impact the game. A fired up Brandon Solia, a senior captain on the team, rallied his team for the two 10-minute overtime periods that lie ahead, pleading with the rest of the Tigers to give everything they have.
The HHS coach said it’s moments like that that prove why Solia is such an important part of the team.
“He’s wearing the captain armband for a reason,” Pedroza said. “We want him to be a vocal leader, and he does a great job leading the team and the players. He did a phenomenal job carrying the team and motivating the team to give the extra 10 percent.”
Again, HHS had close calls, flirting with an overtime lead, but again Fennessy answered the call. For 20 minutes, neither team was able to find an edge.
Both squads lined up at midfield for the shootout. Jay Ceperley made the first shot for Hastings, but Fennessy gave his team a big lift with back-to-back saves on the next two attempts. HHS keeper Brian Molina kept the Tigers’ chances alive with a save of his own and Victor Perez sent home HHS’ second penalty kick, but Braden Feddern fired the match-winning PK to the back of the net, sending LH/NC into a frenzy.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 0-3 on the season, as they’ve totaled just one goal this year. Hastings will host Kearney Catholic (1-0) on Tuesday, and Pedroza is hoping to see his team be more efficient on its scoring chances.
“It doesn’t matter who you play anymore, at least on the boys side of the game, because every team has quality players. It’s going to be another good test for us. It’s at home, and hopefully we can come back and finish that game the way that we needed to finish this game,” he said.
