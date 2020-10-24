GRAND ISLAND — Hastings found the running game the Tigers’ had been looking for lately. Now they will need to continue to pound the rock in the playoffs.
The Tiger defense rose to the occasion, causing five Northwest turnovers as HHS defeated Northwest 30-19 Friday in the regular season football game.
Behind the running of Zaide Weidner, Jarrett Synek and a host of other Tigers, HHS found good balance in its offense, which helped improve Hastings’ record to 7-1 going into the Class B playoffs that begin next Friday.
“We are probably going to be a two seed,” said Tiger coach Charlie Shoemaker. “A two seed, that’s huge the way that Class B is, it is so deep.”
With the Tiger victory, Class B’s football carousel continued to go around and around.
The win took a lot of sting out of the No. 5-ranked Tigers’ only defeat, a 55-34 loss to Aurora on Oct. 9. Then last week, Northwest took down No. 9 Aurora 36-29. And then came HHS’ win over No. 8 Northwest
HHS entered Friday’s fray as number three in the Class B power ratings used to determine playoff seedings and who qualifies as a wildcard. Northwest came in ranked No. 9, while Aurora was No. 6 in the power ratings.
Against Northwest, the Tigers opened up their scoring soon after they intercepted a pass on the opening series. That’s when Beau Dreher pilfered a Viking pass near the goal line and returned it 24 yards.
Hastings needed only six plays to travel 76 yards to draw first blood. It was a 38-yard touchdown pass from Synek to Braden Kalvelage. Breyer Menke’s extra-point kick put the Tigers ahead 7-0 five minutes in.
The Tigers ate up huge chunks of yardage on its initial scoring drive. Weidner had a pair of 12-yard bursts up the gut and Synek got loose for a 13-yard scamper.
Kalvelage had another outstanding play late in the game. He intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it near midfield.
“We wanted this game very bad because (against) Aurora, we did not play very well. It had been two weeks since we’d won. And this was a big one for us,” Kalvelage said.
The Vikings tied the contest two possessions later after dual-threat quarterback Sam Hartman raced across the goal line for a four-yard touchdown to close the opening period.
The Tiger defense did not break in the second quarter. In fact, that’s when it played some of the best ball of the game. HHS gobbled up two fumbles in the second quarter. But the Tigers couldn’t capitalize, even though Hastings knocked on the goal line door twice.
After a scoreless second quarter, Northwest got the lead when halfback Brady Baasch ran the ball in for a four-yard TD. It capped a 13-play drive.
HHS quickly responded with a long bomb that gave the Tigers a 14-13 edge. It resulted from Carson Shoemaker’s 80-yard touchdown pass from Synek. Shoemaker caught the ball near midfield, eluded a defender, then raced into the end zone. Menke’s conversion kick put the Tigers up by one point.
Then after the HHS defense got a three-and-out, the Tigers pieced together a 13-play march that culminated with Menke’s 25-yard field goal. Hastings now owned a 17-13 advantage.
Synek gave Hastings some breathing room with his 27-yard touchdown run. Another Tiger fumble recovery set up the Synek’s tally. The Tigers had a 23-19 cushion.
Synek repeated his scoring run late in the fourth quarter. His option run made it into the end zone from 27 yards out.
Synek and his fellow Tigers had two weeks to get ready for Friday night’s fray.
“It means a lot. We haven’t beaten these dudes since I think like 2007. We have wanted to beat these guys since I started playing football. We finally got to do it on a great night to play football. And we played amazing,” Synek said.
Coach Shoemaker described his team’s running attack as “unbelievable.”
“I was really impressed the way we started the game running the ball. We committed to it. We stuck to it,” Shoemaker said. “It opened up some passing game. And at the end, we won it with the running game. I am very proud of our line, our backs. Zaide Weidner ran like an animal tonight. And Jarrett as well. We just had a lot of angles we were hitting from. We’ve been stressing it all year. When we run the ball like that it makes it better for us throwing that ball. You saw that, too.”
Hastings (7-1) 7 0 10 13 — 30
Northwest (5-3) 7 0 6 6 — 19
H — Braden Kalvelage 38 pass from Jarett Synek (Breyer Menke kick)
NW — Sam Hartman 7 run (Parker Jaanky kick)
NW — Brady Baasch 4 run (kick failed)
H — Carson Shoemaker 80 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H — Menke 25 field goal
H — Synek 27 run (kick failed)
NW — Janky 4 pass from Hartman (kick blocked)
H— Synek 27 run (Menke kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.