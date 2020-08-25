GRAND ISLAND — All offense, all of the time.
Hastings High’s softball team racked up 26 hits Tuesday and cruised to a doubleheader sweep to improve to 4-0 on the young season.
“I thought we did a good job,” said HHS head coach Ashley Speak. “We had pretty good at bats all day. Our defense did a nice job, and our pitchers threw incredibly well.”
The Tigers routed Grand Island Senior High at Veteran’s Softball Complex by scores of 12-1 and 10-0 behind hot bats and stellar pitching.
In game one, Faith Molina threw five shutout innings, giving up the only two Islander hits on the day. Molina struck out four and walked three.
Grand Island scratched its only run of the day off of her in the fourth inning after Molina issued a leadoff walk and Kamdyn Barrientos doubled.
But Molina had no reason to worry. The Tiger offense — Molina’s 3-for-3 performance at the plate included — provided her plenty of cushion with 12 runs on 15 hits.
Sophie Cerveny, McKinsey Long and Alex Curtis produced two hits apiece while KK Laux recorded three hits alongside Molina.
The Tigers stroked four extra-base hits — three of which were triples — in game one.
In the fifth inning, Long tripled to begin the frame and Sammy Schmidt scored her with a sacrifice fly. Then, Kaelan Schultz tripled and Molina plated her with a sacrifice fly to cap the Tigers’ scoring for the opener.
The role was reversed in the third when Molina scored Schultz with her own triple.
“We’ve done a really nice job (at the plate),” Speak said. “In practice we’ve really focused on just quality at bats, and you can kind of see it here: long counts and then being able to drive the ball to the gap.”
The nightcap lasted just over an hour and Hastings jumped right in front with four runs in the first stanza. A two-RBI triple by Schultz and an RBI double by Molina highlighted the frame.
In the second inning, seven straight hits with two outs manufactured five more runs for the Tigers. Cerveny, Long and Schmidt all singled prior to a Schultz double. Molina then singled and Peytin Hudson plated the pair.
Hudson perplexed the Grand Island offense from the circle for four innings in the mercy-rule shortened outing, tossing a no-hitter.
Aside from walking the first batter she faced and hitting another in the fourth, Hudson registered six out in the air, four outs on the ground, and two by strikeout.
Hudson said while it wasn’t her first no-hitter, it was still special.
“It’s hard to (throw a no-hitter),” she said. “We came out, facing a bunch of good hitters, and I just went out knowing that my defense could work behind me, and knowing that, if needed, Faith Molina could come in behind me, too.”
Hastings rapped 16 hits in its first win of the season over the weekend. Add in the eight from the Tigers’ second victory and they have 50 through four games in 2020.
“I think we’re playing well as a team right now,” Hudson said. “We’ve really come together this year. The defense is working really hard for all of pitchers and offense is hot 1-through-9, everybody is hitting. We don’t have a weak spot in the lineup right now.”
Game one
HHS (3-0).....................034 32x x — 12 15 0
GI (0-5).............................000 10x x — 1 2 2
W — Faith Molina. L — Adriana Cabello.
2B — H, Peytin Hudson. GI, Kamdyn Barrientos.
3B — H, Faith Molina, McKinsey Long, Kaelan Schultz.
Game two
HHS (4-0).....................451 0xx x — 10 11 0
GI (0-6).............................000 0xx x — 0 0 3
W — Peytin Hudson. L — Ava Dunning.
2B — H, Schultz 2.
3B — H, Molina.
