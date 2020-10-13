The six consecutive district titles are worthy of praise, as are the state tournament berths that accompany them.
But Hastings High is tired of hearing about its struggles on the big stage.
The Tigers want to make noise at Smith Softball Complex, beginning as early as Wednesday afternoon.
Hastings earned the No. 2 seed out of eight teams in Class B. The Tigers will face No. 7 Crete (21-10) at 2 p.m.
"I think we're prepared," said HHS head coach Ashley Speak. "We're as prepared as we have been on a long time, and we haven't really changed our approach this week. I think that's been different in the past and so we've kind of just done us this week and hopefully we'll reap the benefits."
The Tigers enter the state tournament as winners of 10 of their last 12 games, having racked up 29 wins and just three losses on the year.
What's more, HHS has beaten six of the seven other teams in the bracket — it didn't play No. 5 Seward (24-8) during the regular season.
Hastings went 3-1 against No. 4-seeded Northwest (25-10), 2-0 versus No. 6 Grand Island Central Catholic (23-9), and won its only meetings with No. 1 Skutt (28-3), No. 3 Norris (26-4), No. 7 Crete, and No. 8 Elkhorn (21-12).
"We're the only team in Class B who has beaten every team here," said senior Sophie Cerveny. "I think that sets us up pretty good."
The veteran Cerveny said she doesn't expect nerves to be a factor.
"I'm more excited than nervous," she said. "I'm not really nervous this year."
Hastings' offense, which averages 9.6 runs per game, has powered its way to the tournament. The Tigers bring in a collective .417 batting average paced by the top of the lineup where Cerveny and Sammy Schmidt are penciled in.
Schmidt's .525 average and 51 runs batted in lead the team; her 53 hits are second to only Cerveny (59).
Junior Kaelan Schultz, who typically bats third in the order, has launched 12 home runs and drawn a team-best 18 walks to just five strikeouts. Delaney Mullen, at cleanup, has slugged nine homers.
Speak said a fast start on offense would do the Tigers some good.
"I think if we can score some runs early, it kind of relaxes our defense and lets our pitchers kind of just throw their game," Speak said. "If we don't score early, we get a little tight and a little nervous. On the big stage, that's going to be difficult to overcome against the competitive teams we will see."
Faith Molina, a junior pitcher, agreed some early runs would be nice to see.
"With our hitting, I can just pitch my own game," she said.
Molina, who has logged 102 innings in 24 games to the tune of a 3.08 earned run average, credited her confidence for the numbers she's posted this fall.
Peytin Hudson shares the circle with Molina. Speak has praised the two for how well they complement each other — Molina with her velocity and Hudson with her control.
In 78 innings, Hudson has walked just five batters and struck out 36. Her ERA sits at 3.32 heading into the state tournament.
Although fielding to a .946 percentage, defense is an area where Hastings has been exposed most throughout the season, committing 39 errors in 724 total chances. Speak hopes the slight weakness doesn't show when it matters most.
"We've struggled a little bit in a couple innings," Speak said. "So we tried to clean some things up and make sure we can make all the routine plays."
"I think if we can play a clean first inning, we'll be fine," Cerveny added.
Hastings has won its first round game at state just three times in nine appearances. The last time was in 2018 versus Crete.
The Tigers were shut out in their opener last year by Wayne's then-ace Tori Kniesche, and the Blue Devils went on to win the Class B title over Beatrice.
In the round robin format, Hastings was then eliminated by Skutt in a back-and-forth affair.
The belief is there this year that the Tigers can escape their past, they just have to execute.
"When you're here with the top eight, you've just got to roll with the punches," Speak said. "There are some phenomenal teams, so if we were to go 0-2, that's just the nature of the beast. But I expect us to make a big statement here and overcome that slow start that we normally have."
GICC (subhed)
GICC makes its second trip to the state tournament behind the bat of Alexis Mudloff, who has blasted 10 home runs, driven in 40 runs and stroked 42 hits.
Alicyn O'Neill had dominated in the circle, pitching to a 2.70 ERA and going 11-3.
The Crusaders swept defending champion Wayne in the district final, using a comeback effort in their 7-6 win in game one of the series before routing the Blue Devils 15-2 to earn the state berth.
GICC draws a daunting Norris team in the first round this season. The Titans have won 14 straight heading into the tournament — nine of those by mercy rule.
Alexis Wiggins is Norris' ace. She's 21-3 with a 3.01 ERA. Her rise ball is something Hastings was also preparing for, should the teams both win their first games.
"We're prepared for the rise ball," Hastings' Speak said. "It's nice we have a coaching staff that can throw that. We really narrowed our focus on that."
Class B bracket
Wednesday
Game 1 — No. 1 Skutt (28-3) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn (21-12), 2 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 Northwest (25-10) vs. No. 5 Seward (24-8), 2 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 3 Norris (26-4) vs. No. 6 GICC (23-9), 2 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 2 Hastings (29-3) vs. No. 7 Crete (21-10), 2 p.m.
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Game 7 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.
Game 8 — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 11:30 a.m.
Game 9 — Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 2 p.m.
Game 10 — Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 2 p.m.
Game 11 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7 p.m.
Game 12 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m.
Friday
Game 13 — Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, 11:30 a.m.
Game 14 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.
Game 15 (if necessary) — Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14, 30 minutes after Game 14
