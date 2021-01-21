As defending state dual champions, the Hastings wrestling team has proven to be one of the best dual teams once again in Class B so far this season. Though there won't be a state duals tournament this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigers boast the No. 1 ranking as the top dual team in the class, according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association.
But after going 3-2 in the Northwest duals tournament last week and after temporarily losing some wrestlers to injury and illness, the Tigers knew they were going to have to claw their way to victory against McCook on Thursday.
The dual was just as tough as Hastings expected. The Bison made a late run, but Hastings held on just enough to record a 42-39 victory.
"We knew coming in that it was going to be tough. We have a couple of guys that are sick, a couple of guys that are banged up, so we had some backups in the lineup (Thursday) and I thought they wrestled pretty well," said HHS head coach Nolan Laux. "We won matches we should. We knew it was going to be razor tight, but if we did our job and got it done it would take care of itself."
Hastings actually trailed 15-12 early in the dual, but it then rattled off three straight pins from 138-pounder Blake Kile, Landon Weidner (145) and Jett Samuelson (152). Samuelson's match lasted just 16 seconds, as he gave the Tigers a 30-15 advantage.
The two squads traded pins over the next three matches, making it a 36-27 lead for Hastings going into the 195-pound match. With only three bouts remaining, McCook needed a win to have a chance at the dual victory.
The Bison's Jose Campos got a takedown midway through the first period and even got backpoints with a two-point nearfall. But HHS' Jacob Lopez earned a reversal and notched the dual-clinching pin with just 0.3 seconds remaining on the clock.
"We knew going into it that was a winnable match," Laux said. "He's wrestled varsity some of last year when he was filling in, but this year he's been the guy. He's been working hard, and the guys realize that...It was good for him to get a win in front of his fans."
Elijah Johnson (126) and Jackson Phelps (170) also recorded pins for Hastings. The match ended with the Tigers' 220-pounder Blake Davis moving up to 285 to wrestle McCook's Reid Steinbeck. Steinbeck surprised Davis, ranked third at 220, with a quick takedown and a first-period pin.
But Hastings got the last laugh with the dual win, its 13th of the season. And more good news for the squad is that it expects to get some of the wrestlers it was missing Thursday back very soon.
"We should be ready to go. I think everybody in the state is kind of banged up this time of year," the Tigers' coach said. "But it's nothing super major. We should get everybody back hopefully next week."
Not all of them will be back by this weekend, however, when HHS travels to Lexington to compete against some of the top teams in Class B, including Beatrice, Bennington, and Gering. All three of them rank in the top 10 in the class.
"It'll be a good measuring stick leading into subdistricts," Laux said.
After the Lexington invite, the Tigers will have just three more events before subdistricts begin on Feb. 5. Laux said it's time for his team to start getting into the postseason mindset.
"That's kind of something we're trying to talk about during this time period," he said. "It's not really the beginning of the year so you're not fresh, you're not seeing that championship time yet either so it can kind of drag along. So we've been talking about this time of the year and how we want to peak at the right time and what we can do to get us there."
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh, HHS, won by forfeit
113 — Cadde Beeby, MCK, over Jaden Meyer, HHS; 9-2
120 — Talyn Campbell, MCK, won by forfeit
126 — Elijah Johnson, HHS, over Matt Herron, MCK; 1:24
132 — Wyatt Meyers, MCK, over Trey Clark, HHS; 5:20
138 — Blake Kile, HHS, over Teagan Jones, MCK; 1:13
145 — Landon Weidner, HHS, over Canyon Hosick, MCK; 3:31
152 — Jett Samuelson, HHS, over Layten Bortner, MCK; 0:16
160 — Tate Felber, MCK, over Brayden Lockling, HHS; 2:58
170 — Jackson Phelps, HHS, over Keagan Reece, MCK; 1:05
182 — Layton Carpenter, MCK, over Conner Wademan, HHS; 1:28
195 — Jacob Lopez, HHS, over Jose Campos, MCK; 1:59
220 — Alec Langan, MCK, won by forfeit
285 — Reid Steinbeck, MCK, over Blake Davis, HHS; 0:54
