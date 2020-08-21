LINCOLN — Being the first Nebraska Scholastic Activities Association sanctioned event Hastings High has competed in since the 2019-20 winter season, it was expected that the Tigers would have some hiccups Friday night against Class A Lincoln North Star.
But after some early offensive struggles, the Tigers finally showed the high-powered playmaking ability the coaching staff knew they were capable of. After being tied 8-8 with the Navigators for the majority of the game, Hastings tacked on 27 points in the final 13 minutes, 24 seconds to leave Lincoln with a 35-8 victory.
“We had a lot of first-game mistakes,” said Hastings head coach Charlie Shoemaker. “I thought the defense played well. And really offensively we had some nice moments. Turnovers early or an issue, but it was a great win for our guys. We had to battle through a lot of stuff. It was tough tonight.”
The Tigers’ defense put the clamps on the ‘Gators, limiting them to eight points and just 117 yards through the air. Lincoln North Star was able to manage 196 yards on the ground, but HHS never allowed the rushing attack to get going.
Even when HHS was up 28-8 and the Navigators were at the 12-yard line with under 4 minutes left in the game, the Tigers weren’t going to let up. Hastings’ Austin Nauert intercepted a pass and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown.
“I thought our DBs played very well,” Shoemaker said. “I thought we bottled up the run for the most part. The defense played lights out.”
In the first half, the Hastings offense was just off a little here and there, showing moments its explosiveness, but those misfires and a pair of fumbles kept the Tigers from getting any sort of rhythm. At the 5:20 mark in the third quarter, HHS quarterback Jarrett Synek had just two completions. But then, he and the offense caught fire.
“I knew something big was coming,” the Tigers’ QB said.
Synek completed six of his final 12 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed the ball nine times for 30 yards while Zaide Weidner tallied 45 yards to lead HHS on the ground.
Braden Kalvelage hauled in two touchdown passes and finished the game with two catches for 80 yards. Nauert led the Tigers with three catches for 151 yards. Including the pick six, he totaled two scores. Gareth Jones had the other touchdown, a 7-yard reception.
“It was awesome. We finally got to go out there and compete against somebody other than our own team, which was nice,” Synek said. “We got it going in a little bit in the first quarter, but the second quarter was rough. The third quarter we got caught back up and did what we knew we could the whole game. It was just Nice because everyone was making plays that I expected them to make, and I was making plays that I expected to make. It was really nice to come out here and prove everyone wrong.”
“The guys just kept fighting and playing. We told them all night long that we were going to be there in the end and to just keep fighting, and then good things will happen,” the HHS coach said.
Lincoln North Star scored the first touchdown of the game, capitalizing off of one of Hastings’ turnovers in the first quarter. But on the first play from scrimmage of the ensuing possession, Synek and Kalvelage connected for a 67-yard score to tie the game.
Hastings didn’t crack the scoreboard again until there was 1:24 left in the third quarter. A poor Lincoln North Star punt gave the Tigers the ball just 29 yards from the end zone. Hastings scored on another Synek-Kalvelage connection, this one from 13 yards out.
It took the Tigers just three plays on the next possession to score, this time Synek found Nauert for a long catch and run, resulting in an 84-yard TD. On the ensuing kickoff, Weidner recovered the ball before any Navigator could get to it, giving HHS another possession. The Tigers scored eight plays later on the pass to Jones.
After taking care of the Class A Navigators, the Tigers are back to facing a familiar opponent next week in McCook. Hastings beat the Bison twice last season, including a rout in the playoffs.
“We have high expectations, but I feel like what separates us is that we are a tightly knit group,” Synek said. “We have played together since we were in seventh grade and haven’t had many people quit. So we are a tightly knit group and I feel like that is what is going to help us be better than the other teams.”
