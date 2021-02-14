SCHUYLER — Every wrestling coach always wishes they could have gotten one or two more wrestlers through the district tournament and on to the state tournament, but at the end of Saturday’s district meet, the head coaches of Hastings and Adams Central were happy with their team’s showing.
The Tigers, who had all 14 wrestlers advance from last week’s subdistrict, qualified eight grapplers for the state tournament, while the Patriots had five of their seven wrestlers at districts punch their tickets to Omaha. After a long, grueling day at the Class B, District 1 meet, both coaches are excited to get ready for state.
“I thought we wrestled really well,” said Hastings head coach Nolan Laux. “There were five or six guys that we knew had a pretty good shot, and then there were a couple guys that were on the bubble. We had some guys step up and wrestle really well. I’m happy with how we competed.”
“We wrestled well; of course, there’s always some disappointment when kids don’t go. There’s always some bitter sweetness to it,” said AC head coach Dan Lonowski. “Our kids wrestled a tough subdistrict and wrestled tough (Saturday); it just didn’t work out for everybody...We’re happy. We’re happy bringing some underclassmen in. For having eight guys on varsity, we’ll take five (qualifiers).”
Hastings finished second in the team race with 129 1/2 points, trailing only Bennington (155). Adams Central was seventh with 59 points.
HHS had five wrestlers advance to the finals in their weight class, with two bringing home gold medals.
Landon Weidner, who finished third in last year’s state tournament, dominated his competition at the district meet. The Hastings 145-pounder recorded a pair of first-period pins in his first two matches, and then won the championship with a 14-0 major decision against Nebraska City’s Bayler Poston.
“It’s nice getting the one seed so you can face the fourth seed and that’s big,” Weidner said. “I know (Poston) is good, I just had to be ready. If I’m ready for state. I’ll be fine.”
“(Weidner) wrestled really well and was focused,” Laux said. “He wrestled really well; I don’t think he gave up a point. He was tough on top, as always. He’s been around, he knows what it takes to compete at a high level.”
Weidner is now 36-3 on the season, with all three losses coming against Class A wrestlers. After winning the bronze last year, the HHS sophomore has just one goal in mind.
“State title,” he said.
Hastings’ Jett Samuelson found himself in a dramatic finish in the 152-pound finals against Pierce’s Ashton Schweitzer. The two had met earlier in the season in a match that went into overtime. Saturday’s bout also needed extra time, but this time Samuelson got the best of the Bluejay grappler, recording a 3-1 sudden victory.
“I knew what kind of wrestler he was and that it was probably going to go the distance with him,” Samuelson said. “I had been watching him all day and I knew what to expect. I was talking to my coach and we had a game plan, and I executed it perfectly.”
“We kind of knew going into it that it was going to be a match similar to the one at the Northwest duals. We came up on the losing end of that, so (Samuelson) was really focused on getting to this match and getting some revenge,” the HHS coach said.
Adams Central’s lone gold medalist came from defending runner-up Braiden Kort, who was second at 113 pounds last year at state. Kort is now up to 120 pounds in his sophomore season and is wrestling confidently, boasting a record of 41-3.
“Last year, after finishing second, it really pushed me to always been in the weight room, always being wrestling. It just hurt getting second — being that close to getting first. So, I’ve always just been pushing myself so I can be on top of the podium this year.”
“Braiden is in the corner when other guys are wrestling, trying to get them going and cheering them on. He’s been a good leader that way for us, and he’ll cotinue to be. He’ll do a good job next week with them,” Lonowski said.
Kort was in control of all three of his matches Saturday. He earned a pin in his first bout and then won via 2-0 and 4-0 decisions. Against Andon Stenger of Columbus Lakeview, Kort was on top throughout the whole finals match, handing Stenger just his fifth loss of the season.
“I came in just trying to do my best. Obviously, I wanted to finish on top. I knew Stenger would be tough, but I thought I was better in shape, stronger and had better technique,” Kort said.
Patriots also earning state tournament berths were Justin Barbee (113), Devon Ackles (132), Sam Hemberger (195), and Tyler Pavelka (285). Hemberger placed third in what Lonowski said was probably the best tournament he’s wrestled yet, while the rest of the AC grapplers advancing placed fourth.
State will be a little different this year due to the pandemic. Lonowski said the team will keep workouts light and fun before heading to Omaha, but the squad is mostly thankful it will have the chance to compete in a state tournament that many did not think would ever happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I prefer the three-day tournament, but I understand if this is what we have to do to get through COVID then that’s what we’ll do,” he said. “I’m just excited that it looks like we’re going to have a whole season. A month ago nobody knew; two months ago nobody knew. Now, it looks like we’re going to reach the finish line.”
Cameron Brumbaugh (106), Hunter Anderson (113), and Blake Davis (220) all finished second after reaching the championship match in their weight classes. The Tigers will also have Elijah Johnson (126), Blake Kile (138), and Jackson Phelps (170) at next week’s state tournament. Kile and Phelps both won their third-place matches.
HHS will go into the tourney as defending state champions; though, the team will look quite different than the one that hoisted the first-place trophy. After graduating a bevy of seniors, this year’s Tiger squad is looking to make its own mark on the tournament.
“We’re there for each other,” Samuelson said. “We have guys that have been there so they’ll help out the guys that it’s a new experience for. With COVID, it’s going to be a new experience for everyone.”
“We’ll have a better idea of what things look like when state draws come out,” Laux said. “We just have to wrestle hard and be Hastings wrestlers. That’s kind of the legacy we’ve laid out. We’ve had guys step up and be really successful in the program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.