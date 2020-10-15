LINCOLN — Throughout the season, members of both the Hastings and Adams Central boys tennis teams were very much learning the game as the season progressed. A lack of experience left both squads aiming to improve each competition.
Thursday, the Patriots and Tigers put all of those lessons to the test in their final competition, the state tournament. And both Adams Central and Hastings will get to bring back a medal.
HHS’ Brayden Schram and AC’s No. 1 doubles team of Lucas Bohlen and Nicholas Kulwicki both secured a place on the medal slate with a pair of wins on Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Schram, who was seeded eighth in the No. 1 singles tournament, started his day by beating Omaha Gross Catholic’s Riley Pearson in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. He then defeated ninth-seeded Henry Goodwin of Lexington 6-3, 6-1.
The Tigers’ junior finally hit a wall in the form of top-seeded Isaac Gart (Mount Michael Benedictine). Gart came away victorious 6-0, 6-1.
Schram will square off with McCook’s Isaac Hinze, seeded fourth, with the winner advancing to the fifth-place match and the loser falling to the seventh-place match.
Bohlen and Kulwicki won their first match of the day in convincing fashion. The pair went into the tourney ranked 11th in No. 1 doubles competition and won its opening match 6-1, 6-2, against Omaha Roncalli Catholic’s Troy Coughlin and Jesse Crouch.
The Patriots’ duo recorded the upset in the second round, taking down sixth-ranked Evan Humphrey and Lincoln Michaelis of McCook. But Bohlen and Kulwicki couldn’t make it two upsets in a row, dropping its match to the third-seeded team from Grand Island Central Catholic, Jackson Farias and Jackson Henry.
Bohlen and Kulwicki will have to face off with No. 7 Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag (Beatrice) for the right to play in the fifth-place match.
Other Adams Central results included Owen Kershner falling in the No. 1 singles first round 6-2, 6-1. Devon Ackles won his first round match 6-0, 6-1 but then lost to the top seed by the same scores.
Drew Goracke and Evan Schumm teamed up for the No. 2 doubles team and won 6-1, 6-3 in the first round. The Patriots then dropped their second-round match to the second-seeded team from Mount Michael, 6-1, 6-2.
Hastings’ No. 2 singles player Jackson Graves dropped his first-round match 6-0, 6-2. The No. 1 doubles duo of Edward Koci and Benjamin Hafer also fell in the first round, losing 6-0, 6-1, and Mason Kusek and Ethan Zimmerman (No. 2 doubles) were beaten by the Omaha Gross team 6-1, 6-1, in the first round.
The play-in matches for the fifth-place match will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.